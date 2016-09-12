Soccer: Area youths compete in state soccer shoot

Three youths representing Brainerd Elks Lodge were the top scorer and attained first-place finishes in the recent Minnesota Elks State Soccer Shoot at the Elks Youth Camp on Pelican Lake.

Top scorer for the event was Logan Carlson of Pequot Lakes who was representing the Brainerd lodge. He tallied 44 points in the grid goal contest. Carlson also won the boys 10-11-year-old division.

Rya Glas, in the 7-under girls division, and Oliver Kelm, in the 7-under boys division, also captured first-place honors in the 5-goal contest.

Liliana Schaeffer and Adam Klecker, the Brainerd lodge's entrants in the 12 and 13-year-old boys and girls grid goal contests, were runners-up.

Finishing third in their divisions were Elsa and Willa Borchert who were representing the Brainerd lodge.