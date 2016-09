VERNDALE—Shania Glenz collected three ace serves, 18 kills, a set assist, and four digs as the Verndale Pirates swept Swanville 3-0 in non-conference action Monday.

Morgan Glenz added 15 kills and nine digs for the 8-0 Pirates.

Swanville 16 17 7

Verndale 25 25 25

Verndale statistics

Allison Olsson 1 kill

Alyssa Thompson 1 ace serve, 4 kills, 13 digs

Shania Glenz 3 ace serves, 18 kills, 1 set assist, 4 digs

Mardi Ehrmantraut 1 kill, 4 digs

Morgan Glenz 15 kills, 9 digs

Jensyn Schluttner 1 ace serve, 1 kill, 4 digs

Katie Johnson 1 block, 4 set assists, 5 digs

Haley Stinar 6 set assists, 4 digs

Megan Dougherty 25 set assists, 6 digs

Alexys Thompson 1 kill, 1 set assist, 2 digs

Molly Brownlow 7 ace serves, 17 digs

Overall: V 8-0. Next: Verndale at Wadena-Deer Creek 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

PR-B goes 5-1

PEQUOT LAKES—Miah Hansen amassed 45 kills and Alyssa Semmler 34 as the Pine River-Backus Tigers won five of six matches Saturday at the Pequot Lakes Tournament.

Team scores

PRB vs. Parkers Prairie 22-25, 25-19 win

PRB vs. Sebeka 25-17, 9-25 loss

PRB vs. Aitkin 25-18, 25-19 win

PRB vs. Mahnomen 25-9, 25-23 win

PRB vs. Menahga 25-17, 25-21 win

PRB vs. Parkers Prairie 25-17, 25-19 win

Pine River-Backus statistics (6 matches)

Annie Semmler 94 set assists, 27 digs, 15 kills, 12 blocks, 3 ace serves

Alyssa Semmler 34 kills, 20 blocks, 1 ace serve

Miah Hansen 14 digs, 45 kills, 9 blocks, 4 ace serves

Bailey Wynn 4 set assists, 33 digs, 25 kills, 3 blocks, 2 ace serves

Gabby Rainwater 26 digs, 22 kills, 4 blocks, 10 ace serves

Lindsey Tulenchik 6 set assists, 10 digs, 9 kills, 9 blocks, 9 ace serves

Rylie Hirschey 1 set assist, 15 digs

Shelby Adkins 13 digs, 3 ace serves

Emma Mills 1 set assist, 2 kills, 3 blocks

Emma Barchus 2 digs

Anna Felthous 3 ace serves

Overall: PRB 7-2. Next: Nevis at Pine River-Backus 7:30 p.m. Thursday.