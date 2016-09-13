Sandy Arcand (left) and Joan Hasskamp celebrate after winning the Sept. 7 Cuyuna Rolling Hills women’s invitational.

State Farm Insurance defeated Mills GM 26-18 Sept. 8 to secure the season title of the men's league at Cragun's Legacy Courses.

Legacy women

Karen Opp made the longest putt and Whitney Luke was closest to the pin on the Par 3 Course for the Sept. 6 women's night at Cragun's Legacy Courses.

On the Dutch Legacy, Kalli Funk hit the longest drive. Deb Lundbohm made the longest putt and Jo Ellen Reeck and Jvonne Dunphy were closest to the pin.

Breezy Point men

Pequot Tool 2 clipped Billy's 1 11-7 Sept. 7 to maintain its lead on the rest of the Breezy Point Resort men's league field and claim the season championship.

Billy's Too defeated Deacon's 11.5-6.5 to move into second place. Double Trouble, which captured the largest victory with a 15.5-2.5 win over TMT, placed third.

Results from Sept. 7:

Team results

Double Trouble 15.5, TMT 2.5

Billy's Too 11.5, Deacons 6.5

Pequot Tool 2 11, Billy's 1 7

Ace Hardware 10.5, DDJ 7.5

Dockside 10, Commander 8

Hack Attack 9, Old School 9

JJ's Pub 0, Antlers 0

No Name 0, Billy's 3 0

Massie Creek 0, Pequot Tool 1 0

Team standings

Pequot Tool 2 149.5

Billy's Too 146

Double Trouble 143

DDJ 142.5

Hack Attack 138.5

Commander 137

Pequot Tool 1 135.5

Old School 135

Dockside 131.5

Billy's 1 129.5

JJ's Pub 127

Massie Creek 127

TMT 125.5

Deacons 124.5

Antlers 123.5

Ace Hardware 122

Billy's 3 120.5

No Name 118

Individual winners

Low gross: Ben Kline 39, Mark Johnson 40, Mick McBrien 40, Tom Motzko 40, Bill Toft 41

Low net: Al Schmitt 30, Tom Motzko 34, Dick Polsfus 34, Mark Johnson 35, tom Moroni 35, Don Sandberg 35

Skins winners: Gregg Johnson , Mike Dowdall

Cuyuna Rolling Hills invite

Joan Hasskamp and Sandy Arcand defended their home turf by winning the Sept. 7 Cuyuna Rolling Hills women's invitational.

The format was a two-person scramble. Arcand-Hasskamp captured the low gross title with a 2-under.

Low net in the championship flight went to Angie Johnson and Barb Crawford. Cathy Munger and Susan Walstrom placed second with Mandy Steffens and Tina Tomlinson in third.

Laura Strand and Jessica Thomson won the first flight. Francis Mitchell and Barb Bilek finished second. Bonnie Timme and Rose O'Brien were third followed by Debbie Enger and Nancy McEnroe in fourth and Nancy Hanna and Ann Will in fifth.

K.C. Neustrom and Pam Csmarich won the second flight. Diane Baldwin-Brittany Bender were second, Rox Thompson-Nancy Schmidt third, JoAnn Johnson-Judy Searles fourth and Debbie Vergin-Mary MacDonell fifth.

Sharon Woods and Lolly Stelter claimed Flight Three. They were followed by Enga Wodziak-Marguerite Baker in second, Kris Hasskamp-Judy Franks in third, Mary Spolarich-Jeanne Kane in fourth and Marilynn Hrouda-Darla Peterson in fifth.

Flight Four was won by Linnea Haasken and Shelly Bender. Mary Norquist-Betty Smith were second, Molly Randall-Judy McDonald were third, Edie Orazem-Judie Jones placed fourth and Jayne Lindgren-Helen Ryan finished fifth.

Bobbie Saban-Karen Anderson captured Flight Five. Kris Johnson-Shirley Klepsa placed second followed by Georgie Davis-Julie Junker in third, Elaine Spetz-Sandy Draves fourth.

Proximity winners were: Bev Pearson, Laura Strand, Linnea Haasken, Frances Mitchell, Georgie Davis, Julie Junker, Judy McDonald, Helen McGrath, Joan Hasskamp, Roxie Thompson, Cathy Munger, Diane Baldwin, Brittany Bender and Julie Isaacson.

Whitefish men

Keith Bettes was the winner of the Whitefish men's league shootout Seb. 6.

Bettes held off runner-up Mike Carnahan for the top spot. Mike Einan finished third.

Whitefish women

Cheryl Bontrager used just 33 putts to navigate the Whitefish Golf Club and claim the low putts honor during the Whitefish women's 18-hole league Sept. 7.

The other game was low net on odd holes. First place for Flight A went to Barb Holubar and her 32. She was followed by Pat Kline's 36 and Joan Kantos' 39.

Bontrager's low putts also helped her win Flight B with a 37. Cheryl Stansfield was second and Connie Weber third.

In Flight C, Gini Sitzer's 39 was the low round followed by Judy Eastwood's 41 and Sandy Meyer's 42.

Holubar's total net score of 71 was the low round.

Connie Weber posted a chip-in birdie and Sitzer had a chip in and a birdie.

Black Bear women

Cathy Switajewski won the low gross club championship for the Black Bear women's league after two rounds Aug. 18 and Aug. 25.

The low net title went to Dorla Lind.

Switajewski claimed the first flight title with Carol Lovro finishing second.

Eileen Springer won the second flight title with Vivian Palmer finishing second.

Doral Lind claimed the third flight and Mary Lou Jacobs finished second.

GVL Outing results

Carrie Spitzack, Katie Wallace, Bev Prueher and Joan Baker shared first-place honors with the team of Chris Lee, Donna Motzko, Doreen Robideau and Sandy Baker during the Sept. 6 Grand View Lodge Women's Outing at The Preserve.

Marian Duffy, Barb Wenschlag and Audrey Dietsch placed second in the scramble event followed by Karen Williams, Judy Anderson and Joni Gutknecht.

Robideau and Williams made the longest putts. Robideau drained a chip-in and Williams, Prueher and Spitzack carded birdies.

During the Aug. 30 Coed Outing at The Preserve, Bob and Pat Norland and Kevin and Donna Coughlin won the ribbon scramble with a score of 31.

Richard and Dorothy Johnson and Katie Wallace and Steve Lesser finished second.

The team of Bill and Kris McGrath and Doug and Vicki Dypwick tied the team of Dave and Doreen Robideau and Mike and Stephanie Murray for third.

Chris Lee and Bob Norland made the longest putts. Donna and Kevin Coughlin both were closest to the pin.

MGA news

The foursome of Jack Blesener, Randy Wilson, Joe Hasselberg and Glen Hasselberg shot a two-day net 275 to finish fifth in the 24th MGA Amateur net team championship Sept. 6 at Grand View Lodge.

Bleasner aced the seventh hole of the Lakes Nine at the Pines.

Preston Luman, Dick Dornbusch, Rob Kennedy and Ed Smith tied for 16th with Rollie Penfield, Wayne Caughey, Al Gundberg and Murray Kissick finishing tied for 19th.

Holes-in-one

Syd Hepworth, Winnipeg, aced the 102-yard ninth hole of Bobby's Legacy at Cragun's Legacy Courses Sept. 7 using a gap wedge.

Don Zurbey, Brooklyn Park, aced the 134-yard third hole of the Woods Nine at The Pines at Grand View Lodge Sept. 13 using a pitching wedge.

Perry Christensen, Owatonna, aced the 172-yard 13th hole of Madden's Pine Beach East Sept. 9 using a 5-iron.

Pete Dey, Maplewood, aced the 141-yard sixth hole of Madden's Pine Beach West Sept. 10 using a 6-iron.

Jack Blesener, Nisswa, aced the 145-yard seventh hole of The Lakes Nine at The Pines at Grand View Lodge Sept. 6 using a 6-iron.

Upcoming events

Sept. 16: Camp Shamineau - Pine Ridge

Sept. 16: Vintage Fall Senior Open - The Vintage at Staples

Sept. 17: Ladies Invite - Cuyuna Rolling Hills

Sept. 17: O'Briens Pub - Pine Ridge

Sept. 18: Aitkin Baseball Fundraiser - Cuyuna Rolling Hills

Sept. 19: St. John's Prep Classic - The Classic at Madden's

Sept. 21 Nisswa Chamber's Pretty Good Golf tournament - The Pines at Grand View Lodge

Sept. 24: 12th annual Gary Stiner Ironman Classic - Emily Greens

Sept. 24-25: Fish and Golf Tournament - Grand View Lodge

Sept. 24-25: Greater Whitefish Scramble - Whitefish Golf Club

Sept. 25: Ruttyuna - Cuyuna Rolling Hills

Sept. 25: Classic 6-6-6 Shootout - The Classic at Madden's

Oct. 1: Inagural End of Year tournament - Pine Ridge

Oct. 2-3: Great Northern Couples Shootout - Grand View Lodge

Oct. 8: Billy Goat Open - Cuyuna Rolling Hills

Oct. 8: Golftoberfest Party - Grand View Lodge

Oct. 8: Chilly Open - Madden's PIne Beach West

Oct. 9: Legacy 1 Person scramble - Cragun's Legacy Courses

Oct. 15-16: Ironman tournament - Grand View Lodge

Oct. 16: Chili Dip Challenge - Whitefish Golf Club