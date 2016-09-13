Swimming & Diving: Warriors win battle of unbeatens

ST. CLOUD -- Julia Wallace won two individual events and swam on two winning relays for the Brainerd Warriors, who defeated the St. Cloud Tech Tigers 102-84 in a battle of unbeatens in the Central Lakes Conference Tuesday.

“I guess we broke it open in the 100 freestyle when we went one (Madelynn Gibbons,), two (Jamie Wallace) and four (Jacquilyn Rude),” said Brainerd head coach Dan Anderson. “It was a four-point meet going into the diving.”

Cami Harmer finished second in the diving with a 205.20 followed by Emma Korhonen in third and Anna Herath, fourth.

Following the diving, Katie Streiff touched the wall first in the 100 butterfly and Gibbons followed with her win in the 100 freestyle.

“Once we got that cushion in the 100 free, we hurt them again in backstroke,” said Anderson.

Julia Wallace outswam the field in the backstroke for her second win of the night, the first coming in the 200 individual medley. She also swam with Kylie Lange, Streiff and Isabelle Prozinski winning the 200 medley relay to start the meet and joined with Jamie Wallace, Gibbons, and Streiff to close the meet with a win in the 400 freestyle relay.

Brainerd 102, St. Cloud Tech 84

200 medley relay: 1-Brainerd (Julia Wallace, Kylie Lange, Katie Streiff, Isabelle Prozinski) 1:59.94; 3-Brainerd (Sophie Exsted, Gabby VanHorn, Tarin Skinner, Jacquilyn Rude) 2:09.63

200 freestyle: 1-Emma Hoffmann (Tech) 2:09.87, 2-Madelynn Gibbons (Brd) 2:10.67, 4-Hannah Tatge (Brd) 2:15.49

200 individual medley: 1-Julia Wallace 2:24.95, 4-Van Horn 2:32.64, 5-Exsted 2:38.92

50 freestyle: 1-Emi Wagner (Tech) 26.41, 2-Streiff 26.50, 4-Wallace 27.27, 5-Prozinski 27.81

Diving: 1-Meredith Matchinsky (Tech) 249.90, 2-Cami Harmer (Brd) 205.20, 3-Emma Korhonen (Brd) 194.00, 4-Anna Herath 182.55

100 butterfly: 1-Streiff 1:01.73, 3-Skinner 1:09.39, 5-Madison Lund (Brd) 1:15.79

100 freestyle: 1-Gibbons 59.81, 2-Jamie Wallace 1:00.19, 4-Rude 1:02.32

500 freestyle: 1-Hoffmann (Tech) 5:50.21, 2-Tatge 6:08.39, 3-Lund 6:15.92, 4-Jenna Host (Brd) 6:21.32

200 freestyle relay: 1-Tech 1:47.98; 2-Brainerd (Lange, Jamie Wallace, Tatge, Gibbons) 1:48.96; 3-Brainerd (VanHorn, Lund, Rude, Miller) 1:56.84

100 backstroke: 1-Julia Wallace 1:05.60, 3-Prozinski 1:10.57, 4-Exsted 1:10.94

100 breaststroke: 1-Claire Heller (Tech) 1:17.35, 3-Lange 1:18.94, 4-VanHorn 1:20.10, 5-Rude 1:25.53

400 freestyle relay: 1-Brainerd (Jamie Wallace, Julia Wallace, Gibbons, Streiff) 3:55.21; 3-Brainerd (Exsted, Lund, Prozinski, Tatge) 4:36.23

Conference: Brd 3-0. Overall: Brd 4-0. Next: Brainerd at Sauk Rapids 6 p.m. Thursday.