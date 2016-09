Area Volleyball: Rangers rout Mercs 3-0

CROSBY—Shyanne Loiland grounded 10 kills for the Crosby-Ironton Rangers in their 3-0 sweep of the McGregor Mercs Tuesday.

C-I's Jami Nelson added 19 set assists, five digs, four kills, three blocks and one ace serve and Kylie Monson added 12 digs and seven kills.

McGregor 11 15 17

Crosby-Ironton 25 25 25

Crosby-Ironton statistics

Caitlyn Gutzman 2 ace serves, 1 kill, 4 set assists, 6 digs

Danielle Rydberg 1 block, 2 digs

Heather Jordan 2 digs

Kylie Monson 1 ace serve, 7 kills, 12 digs

Jessica Arneson 1 dig

Shyanne Loiland 10 kills, 1 block, 1 set assist, 2 digs

Madison Lattery 2 ace serves, 4 kills, 1 block, 1 set assist

Michaela Stangel 1 ace serve, 6 kills, 4 digs

Jamie Nelson 1 ace serve, 4 kills, 3 blocks, 19 set assists, 5 digs

Nicki Glomski 1 kill, 1 block, 2 digs

Sam Gutzman 2 set assists, 14 digs

Overall: C-I 7-1. Next: Crosby-Ironton hosts Staples-Motley 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Wadena-Deer Creek 3, Nevis 0

WADENA—Casey Volkmann recorded 19 kills and 11 digs during the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines 3-0 win over the Nevis Tigers Tuesday.

Ellie Miron added 14 kills for the Wolverines. Ashley Adams tallied 32 set assists and Lila Lohmiller 22 digs.

Nevis 23 22 20

Wadena-Deer Creek 25 25 25

Wadena-Deer Creek statistics

Aly Daigneault 5 kills

Lila Lohmiller 22 digs

Ashley Adams 1 kill, 1 block, 32 set assists, 6 digs

Kennedy Gravelle 2 kills, 4 blocks

Kyla Ness 9 digs

Katlyn Heaton 3 digs

Casey Volkmann 19 kills, 5 aces, 11 digs

Ellie Miron 14 kills, 1 block

Kylee Hopp 1 dig

Overall: WDC 7-2. Next: Wadena-Deer Creek hosts Verndale 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Aitkin 3, Onamia 0

AITKIN—Ellie Michaletz, Maggi Fellerman and Ally Bright combined to drill 46 kills as the Aitkin Gobblers swept the Onamia Panthers 3-0 in a Great River Conference match Tuesday.

Taylor Ehnstrom recorded 37 set assists as Aitkin improved to 4-0 in the GRC.

Onamia 18 25 25 18 11

Aitkin 25 16 19 25 15

Aitkin statistics

Ally Bright 2 ace serves, 6 digs, 11 kills

Samantha Stiernagle 10 digs

Taylor Ehnstrom 3 ace serves, 7 digs, 2 kills, 37 set assists

Taylor Crotty 4 digs

Ellie Michaletz 3 ace serves, 8 digs, 19 kills

Maggi Fellerman 16 kills, 3 blocks

Kaija Davies 3 kills

Kate Kokesh 3 kills, 2 set assists

Conference: A 4-0. Overall: A 9-3. Next: Aitkin at Ogilvie 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Woodcrest 3, Lake Region 0

BAXTER—The Lake Region Christian School Hornets fell to the Woodcrest Crusaders 3-0 Tuesday.

Woodcrest 26 25 25

Lake Region 24 15 22

Overall: LRCS 0-2. Next: Lake Region at Watertown, Wisconsin Tournament Friday.

Foley 3, Little Falls 0

LITTLE FALLS—Sydney Berg finished with 15 kills and seven digs and Terra Motschke scooped 15 digs for the Little Falls Flyers in a a 3-0 Granite Ridge Conference loss to the Foley Falcons Tuesday.

Foley 25 25 25

Little Falls 23 24 20

Little Falls statistics

Rachel Tembreull 3 set assists, 1 block

Sydney Berg 15 kills, 1 set assist, 2 ace serves, 7 digs

Abi Miller 1 ace serve, 5 digs

Kailee Hanfler 2 kills

Mackenzie Jendro 3 kills, 1 dig

Kailey Ginter 6 set assists, 2 digs

Sophia Sowada 1 kill, 1 dig, 1 block

Terra Motschke 2 kills, 1 ace serve, 15 digs

Kacy Steinmetz 9 set assists, 8 digs

Allie Steinmetz 9 digs

Conference: LF 0-3. Overall: LF 0-9. Next: Little Falls at Albany 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Hill City 3, Pillager 0

PILLAGER—Tricia Engholm collected 17 set assists, including her 1,000th career set assist for the Pillager Huskies in their 3-0 loss to the Hill City Hornets Tuesday.

Pillager's Kaitlyn Luksik added 12 kills and 12 digs.

Hill City 25 25 25

Pillager 16 19 23

Pillager statistics

Kaitlyn Luksik 1 ace serve 12 kills, 1 block, 12 digs

Tricia Engholm 2 ace serves, 1 kill, 17 set assists, 7 digs

Kassie Gardner 1 ace serve, 4 kills, 1 block, 1 set assist, 7 digs

Jordan Forsberg 4 kills, 5 digs

Julia Johnson 3 kills

Jordyn VanVickle 2 kills

Samantha Thomas 2 kills, 2 digs

Hailea Books 2 ace serves, 1 kill, 1 set assist, 15 digs

Overall: P 1-3. Next: Pillager at Bertha-Hewitt 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Sebeka 3, Staples-Motley 0

STAPLES—Paige Kittleson smashed six kills for the Staples-Motley Cardinals in their 3-0 loss to the Sebeka Trojans Tuesday.

S-M's Chelsea Nanik added 11 digs.

Sebeka 25 25 25

Staples-Motley 22 14 12

Staples-Motley statistics

Ashley Vasquez 1 dig, 3 kills

Mardi Opheim 6 digs, 2 set assists, 1 kill

Paige Kittelson 1 ace serve, 3 digs, 6 kills

Camryn Banaka 2 ace serves, 9 digs, 9 set assists

Mackenzie Zetah 2 ace serves, 5 digs, 3 kills

Rayna Guzman 1 kill

Jenna Trantina 1 ace serve, 3 digs

Chelsea Nanik 11 digs, 1 set assist, 1 kill

Overall: SM 2-5. Next: Staples-Motley at Crosby-Ironton 7:30 p.m. Thursday.