Area Volleyball: Tech takes out Warriors 3-0

ST. CLOUD—Courtney Russell tallied 12 kills during the Brainerd Warriors 3-0 Central Lakes Conference loss to the St. Cloud Tech Tigers Tuesday.

Cara Helgeson recorded 21 set assists and Ellie Peabody registered 13 digs for the Warriors.

"We played a very seasoned team tonight," said Warriors head coach Jared Diem. "There were tough serve receivers at big swings. They hit over our shorter blockers and we put up softer hits to their harder ones.

"Our serve receive is starting to improve, however, and it was a cleaner game for us defensively."

St. Cloud Tech 25 25 25

Brainerd 18 23 13

Brainerd statistics

Sammy Moser 5 digs

Jillian Ewald 1 dig, 1 set assist

Kaylee Johnson 1 ace, 5 digs

Cara Helgeson 5 digs, .5 blocks, 21 set assists

Lillee Hardee 3 kills, .5 blocks

Kelsey Stroot 3 kills, 3 digs

Ellie Peabody 1 ace, 13 digs

Courtney Russell 12 kills, 1 ace, 2 digs, .5 blocks

Avery Eckman 7 kills, 1 dig, .5 blocks

Conference: Brd 1-3. Overall: Brd 4-11. Next: Brainerd hosts Sartell 7 p.m. Thursday.