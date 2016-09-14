Area Girls Soccer: Flyers shutout St. John's

BELLE PRAIRIE—Rachel Gold and Aria Kapsner scored goals for the Little Falls Flyers in their 2-0 Granite Ridge Conference win over the St. John's Prep Johnnies Tuesday.

Chelsea Moran assisted on both and Flyers' goalie Lauren Thielman recorded the clean sheet with the help of good defense that allowed only one shot on goal.

St. John's Prep 0 0—0

Little Falls 1 1—2

First half: LF-Rachel Gold (Chelsea Moran)

Second half: LF-Aria Kapsner (Moran)

Goalkeepers: LF- Lauren Thielman (1 save)

Conference: LF 2-1. Overall: LF 3-2. Next: St. Cloud Cathedral vs. Little Falls at Belle Prairie 5 p.m. Thursday.