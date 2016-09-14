Sophomore Football: Warriors shut out Apollo

Brainerd's Sam Miller ran for one touchdown and passed for two others as the Warrior sophomore team shut out St. Cloud Apollo 34-0 Monday.

Miller ran 8 yards for the first Brainerd TD and threw TD passes of 42 and 50 yards to Mike Bostrom. Joe Klang and Joe Stolski each had 6-yard runs for touchdowns. Stolski added a 2 -point conversion run and David Benson kicked three extra points.

The Warriors ran up 390 yards of total offense while the defense held the Eagles to 143 yards.

The Brainerd defense forced five Apollo turnovers. Keywan Jackson intercepted two passes, Erik Haapajoki intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble, and Garret Gardiepy recovered a fumble.

The Warriors are 2-0 after having defeated St. Cloud Tech 41-28 in the first game of the season.

Brainerd travels to Willmar next Monday for a 5 p.m. game.