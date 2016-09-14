Area Cross Country: Fitzer, Pequot teams win

BACKUS—Pequot Lakes' Tony Fitzer won the boy's event leading the Patriots to victory and Staples-Motley's Kira Sweeney turned in the fastest girls time with Pequot picking up the team title Tuesday at the Jim Mahachek Invitational.

Fitzer was one of six Patriot boys to place in the top 10.

Grace McGuire finished third for the Patriot girls who had four top 10 finishes.

Emmet Anderson was third for Staples-Motley, which placed second in both events.

Seth Lemieur's fifth-place was the top finisher for the third-place Crosby-Ironton boys and Ari Lemieur, who placed sixth, paced the fourth-place C-I girls.

Boys results

Team scores: 1-Pequot Lakes 23, 2-Staples-Motley 66, 3-Crosby-Ironton 82, 4-Park Rapids 111, 5-Frazee 119, 6-Pine River-Backus 148, 7-New York Mills 166, inc-Pillager

Individual winner: Tony Fitzer (PL) 16:22.7

Crosby-Ironton results: 5-Seth Lemieur 17:22.1, 12-Sam Roberts 17:50.8, 16-Tuck Ringhand 17:58.8, 25-Ethan Cady 18:22.0, 26-Griffin Severson 18:22.2, 28-Elijiah Severson 18:30.5.

Pequot Lakes results: 1-Fitzer 16:22.7, 2-Reid Pierzinski 16:37.5, 4-Jacob Tschida 16:52.1, 7-Marty Fitzer 17:31.2, 9-Sam Person 17:38.6, 10-Cody Huss 17:41.0, 15-Sean Ryan 17:58.7

Pillager results: 51-Jared Eng 20:18.7, 59-Anthony Jansen 21:16.9, 63-Jack Turner 22:05.6, 64-Zeke Gilbertson 22:06.0

Pine River-Backus results: 23-Torry Hirschey 18:16.4, 38-Luke Sechser 19:11.4, 39-Nick Ackerman 19:14.7, 44-Peter Koering 19:50.9, 56-Jason Cadwell 21:01.0, 57-Caleb Travis 21:01.9, 58-Marcus Lukanen 21:09.3

Staples-Motley results: 3-Emmet Anderson 16:39, 6-Hunter Klimek 17:30.1, 14-Ben Bartczek 17:52.5, 21-Tanner Robben 18:09.7, 24-Coleman Klimek 18:20.9, 27-Jack Tyrrell 18:26.0, 34-Finn Erholtz 18:59.6

Girls results

Team scores: 1-Pequot Lakes 45, 2-Staples-Motley 63, 3-Park Rapids 65, 4-Crosby-Ironton 97, 5-Frazee 109, 6-Pine River-Backus 144, 7-Pillager 167

Individual winner: Kira Sweeney (SM) 18:45.7

Crosby-Ironton results: 6-Ari Lemieur 20:17.6, 17-Lily Peterson 21:56.7. 20-Ella Dwyer 22:04.01, 23-Karli Nixon 22:26.3, 31-Miranda Berg 24:22.3, 32-Anna Bostrom 24:23.3

Pequot Lakes results: 3-Grace McGuire 19:43.2, 7-Sunshine Langworthy 20:17.8, 9-Jannah Hall 20:33.4, 10-Kristin Skog 20:56.8, 16-Cassidy Chaney 21:52.6, 26-Rachel Friberg 23:17.0, 35- deera Engholm 25:28.2

Pillager results: 13-Makayla Loftis 21:33.7, 21:33.7, 29-Emma Hardy 23:32.0, 38-Vanessa Peterson 26:50.9, 43-Emily Kautz 28:51.5, 44-Emily Peters 31:02.9, 45-Lacie Hines 3:16.9

Pine River-Backus results: 15-Sydney Lodge 21:51.8, 25-Alexandra Hoopman 23:12.9, 30-Mara Adams 24:07.6, 33-Shayna Moore 24:31.3, 41-Isabella Netland 28:46.6, 42-Laura Oates 28:50.8

Staples-Motley results: 1-Sweeney 18:45.7, 8-Addison Lorber 20:27.2, 11-Ameara Chenoweth 21:10.8, 21-Kaitlyn Smith 22:05.8, 22-Taylor Yungbauer 22:06.8, 24-Natalie Kleinerova 23:05.4, 28-Mikayla Sauber 23:28.0

Next: Staples-Motley, Wadena-Deer Creek at New London-Spicer Invite 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Crosby-Ironton, Pequot Lakes at Bagley Invite 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Pierz places eighth

MORA—Jake Andres placed fifth with a 16:14 for the eighth-place Pierz Pioneers boys during the Mora Invite at Spring Brook Golf Course Tuesday.

Sam Winscher finished 24th to lead the girls to 8th place.

Boys results

Team scores: (11 teams) 1-Mora 23, 2-Moose Lake/Willow River 101, 3-Pine City 112, 4-North Branch 137, 5-Foley 145, 8-Pierz 188

Individual winner: Michael Schwinghamer (Mora) 16:14

Pierz results: 5-Jake Andres 17:15, 20-Cole Andres 18:31, 45-Jaden Hennen 19:45, 52-Alex Gottwalt 19:56, 76-Charles Pekar 29:17

Girls results

Team scores: (10 teams) 1-Mora 40, 2-Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 92, 3-Pine City 104, 4-North Branch 110, 5-Princeton 117, 8-Pierz 206

Individual winner: Brook Wedin (Mora) 19:30

Pierz results: 24-Sam Winscher 22:29, 27-Brenna Andres 22:46, 47-Grace Gottwalt 24:18, 60-Elise Yates 25:02, 66-Grace Marshik 27:06

Next: hosts Rey Zimney's Pierz Pioneer Stampede 4:15 p.m. Monday.