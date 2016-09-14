Four Minnesota football players were suspended for Saturday's game against Indiana State for violating unspecified team rules.

Several media outlets reported that those four players - cornerbacks KiAnte Hardin and Ray Buford, safety Dior Johnson and defensive end Tamarion Johnson - are being investigated for a possible connection in an alleged sexual assault in Minneapolis.

The players, who remained suspended from the Gophers' team, are not named specifically in the police report, but the Associated Press and the Pioneer Press both reported they are part of the investigation.

WCCO, a CBS-TV affiliate in Minnesota, reported that a police spokesman confirmed that the department is investigating four Minnesota Gophers football players to determine if they were involved. Whether they are being sought for possible charges or as witnesses is unclear.

The Pioneer Press reported that the alleged victim was a 22-year-old woman who claimed to be sexually assaulted on Sept. 2, hours after Minnesota's 30-23 victory over Oregon State.

Hardin, a sophomore, is the only one of the four who played last season. He was named the team's defensive freshman of the year in 2015.