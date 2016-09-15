Brainerd Warriors head football coach Ron Stolski will be inducted into the Minnesota State High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame Oct. 8 at the Minneapolis Sheraton West Hotel, 12201 Ridgedale Dr., Minnetonka.

In his 55th season as a head coach, Stolski's career record is 366-165-5 (.689). He is the longest-tenured head coach in MSHSL football history. He is a member of five halls of fame.

His Warrior teams have played in 10 state tournaments, won nine section championships, finished second in the section nine times, won 15 Central Lakes Conference titles and have recorded four unbeaten regular seasons. Brainerd was the Class 5A state runner-up in 2013 and has finished under .500 just five times in Stolski's tenure.

Tickets are $35 and may be purchased by contacting James Baker at james.baker@sspps.org or by calling Baker at 651-357-2937.