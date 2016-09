Volleyball: Sabres stick Warriors with 3-0 loss

Avery Eckman tallied six kills while Carla Helgeson tipped 17 set assists in the Brainerd Warriors 3-0 Central Lakes Conference loss to Sartell Thursday at Brainerd High School.

Courtney Russell and Sam Moser each collected seven digs for the Warriors, who slipped to 1-4 in conference play.

Sartell 25 25 25

Brainerd 14 20 23

Brainerd statistics

Sammy Moser 1 kill, 7 digs

Jillian Ewald 2 digs

Kaylee Johnson 2 digs

Cara Helgeson 1 ace serve, 5 digs, 17 set assists

Lillee Hardee 4 kills, 2 blocks

Kelsey Stroot 3 kills, 2 ace serves, 2 digs

Kealy Johnson 1 kill, 3 digs

Ellie Peabody 1 kill, 2 ace serves, 3 digs

Courtney Russell 2 kills, 7 digs

Avery Eckman 6 kills, 1 dig, 1 block

Conference: Brd 1-4. Overall: Brd 5-12. Next: Brainerd at Sauk Rapids-Rice 7 p.m. Tuesday.