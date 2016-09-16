Boys Soccer: Unbeaten Willmar upends Warriors

WILLMAR—Tanner Larson, Aden Davis and Mason Malone tallied goals for the Brainerd Warriors in a 5-3 loss to the unbeaten Willmar Cardinals in a Central Lakes Conference matchup Thursday.

Larson's goal in the seventh minute put Brainerd up 1-0 briefly before WIllmar countered with three goals before the intermission.

Davis pulled the Warriors to 3-2 on a penalty kick in the 52nd minute, but Fernando Zavala put the Cards back up by two just 29 seconds later and Willmar iced the game with a goal in the 59th minute.

Malone capped the scoring with a goal in the 65th minute.

Goalkeeper Noah Sundberg turned away 12 shots for the Warriors who were outshot 17-11.

Willmar 3 2—5

Brainerd 1 2—3

First half: Brd-Tanner Larson 7:00; Will-Sakawe Shadoor (Jesus Nevarez) 9:00; Will-Nevarez (Shadoor) 15:00; Will-Nevarez (Francis Winter) 22:00.

Second half: Brd-Aden Davis penalty shot 52:00; Will-Fernando Zavala (Shadoor) 52:00; Will-Shadoor (Nevarez) 59:00; Brd-Mason Malone 65:00.

Shots on goal: Brd 11, Will 17

Goalkeepers: Brd-Noah sundberg (12 saves); Will-Manny Obregon (8 saves)

Conference: Brd 3-4. Overall: Brd 4-4. Next: Brainerd hosts Fergus Falls 7 p.m. Thursday.