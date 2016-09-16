High School Athletics: Pierz to launch mobile app

PIERZ—Pierz High School has recently signed with SuperFanHigh, a fan loyalty and engagement company, to launch a mobile app that will allow students, faculty, alumni and fans to earn points based on events and activities that they attend and 'check-in' to.

Points can then be used to earn prizes and exclusive experiences from Pierz High School.

The SuperFan experience will start Sept 19.

The app provides other information for student and fans including school news and an opportunity to share photos and video through a 'Fan Cam' feature. The Pierz Pioneers Superfan app can be downloaded for free at either the Apple iTunes or Google Play online stores.