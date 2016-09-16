Football: Warriors storm past Willmar

Overall: Brd 2-1, W 0-3

Next: Brainerd at Sauk Rapids 7 p.m. Friday.

Charlie Geraets ran for 204 yards and three touchdowns and Luke Wiskow and Tanner Stenglein provided key defensive plays as the Brainerd Warriors defeated the Willmar Cardinals 21-7 in a North Central Red Subdistrict game Friday at Adamson Field.

Geraets rushed 37 times in a game that featured an approximate 75-minute delay due to lightning and a downpour that prolonged the game for 3.5 hours. Willmar quarterback Donald Jurek completed 20 of 35 passes for 211 yards but the Cardinals remained winless in three games.

Brainerd finished with 359 total yards to the Cardinals' 268.

Leading just 14-7 with 5:45 remaining, Brainerd tacked on an insurance score as Geraets ran 11 yards for a TD and added the 2-point conversion run. The score capped a 10-play Warrior drive that started at the Willmar 49.

On Willmar's next and final possession, the Cardinals returned the kickoff 38 yards to the Brainerd 49. On third and 15, Jurek completed a pass to Levi Hauser for no gain. But Hauser was crunched by the Warrior defense, fumbled and Stenglein gobbled it up and returned the ball 59 yards to the Willmar 11 where the Warriors ran out the clock.

Geraets opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 4-yard TD burst as rain began to fall. He ripped off a 33-yard gain to start the drive from the Warrior 41.

Five plays later the first lightning bolt appeared and a mandatory Minnesota State High School League wait of 30 minutes kicked into effect. After the first 30 minutes, more lightning appeared causing another 30-minute delay. When the lightning and rain finally subsided, the teams returned, warmed up for 10 minutes and play resumed with 1:55 left in the first quarter.

Five plays later, the Cardinals scored their only TD on a 14-yard pass from Jurek to Tyler Johnson. Ryan Liimatta kicked the extra point to put Willmar ahead 7-6.

Brainerd turned around and went 81 yards in 10 plays with Geraets running 3 yards for the TD and for the 2-point conversion and a 14-7 edge.

The Warriors threatened to score on their next possession which stalled when Geraets was stopped for a 4-yard loss on fourth and goal at the Willmar 1.

Willmar's next possession burned 12 plays and ended when a Jurek pass fell incomplete on fourth and 13 at the Warrior 19.

Late in the third quarter, the Cardinals had second and eight at the Brainerd 48 when Wiskow stepped in front of a Jurek pass with 3:22 remaining and was tackled immediately.

Willmar 7 0 0 0—7

Brainerd 6 8 0 7—21

First quarter

Brd-Charlie Geraets 4 run (run fails) 4:01

Brd-Nick Prokosch 14 pass from Donald Jurek (Ryan Liimatta kick) 0:31

Second quarter

Brd-Charlie Geraets 3 run (Geraets run) 9:02

Fourth quarter

Brd-Geraets 11 run (Zach Henke kick) 2:22

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: Brd 57-280, W 22-57

Pass comp-att-int-yds: Brd 6-8-1-79, W 20-35-1-211

Total offense: Brd 359, W 268

Individual leaders

Rushing: Brd-Will Peabody 6-60, Charlie Geraets 37-204, Max Zimmerman 3-14, McCale Peterson 2-23; W-Levi Hauser 15-47

Passing: Brd-Will Peabody 6-8-1-79; W-Donald Jurek 20-35-1-211

Receiving: Brd-Max Zimmerman 2-13, Max Boran 1-32, Pat Gervenak 2-34, Charlie Geraets 1-0; W-Nick Prokosch 7-68, Jake Evans 5-48, Noah Slagter 3-31, Tyler Johnson 2-41, Drey Dirksen 1-11, Devin Fuchs 1-12, Levi Hauser 1-0