Area Football: Gobblers hold off late Ranger charge

Next: Aitkin at Pine City 7 p.m. Friday; Crosby-Ironton hosts Esko 7 p.m. Friday

AITKIN—No. 40 would have approved.

In typical Aitkin vs. Crosby-Ironton fashion, Friday's Northeast Blue Subdistrict game came down to one play and for the second-straight year it went in favor of the Gobblers.

On fourth and 10 at the Aitkin 14, with three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, everyone at Veteran's Field in Aitkin knew where the ball was going to go.

Senior Noah Gindorff was lined up at tight end. The pass, a high-arching rainbow floating in the drizzling, wet night sky, reached the end zone where the 6-foot-6 Gindorff was waiting along with four or seven Gobbler defenders. The ball went in and out of the outstretched arms of the blanketed Gindorff and hit the ground incomplete.

"You knew what was going to happen," said Aitkin head coach Tom Sanford. "You got to go to the playmaker. Thankfully we came out on it. My hair got a little greyer on that play."

The dramatic circumstance were set up by a mishandled snap that flew over running back Jake Larson's head three players earlier. It was the sixth time it happened to the Rangers and was one of the reasons why Aitkin prevailed—because it never happened to the Gobbler.

"We talked all week about controlling the ball," said Tom Sanford. "In our first game, we had some issues with turning the ball over. Fortunately, in unfavorable conditions with this wet field, our backs were able to do that. That is probably the difference in the game."

Senior Caleb Curtis rumbled in the Gobblers first touchdown on Aitkin's first possession. The lumbering back bolted 54 yards to hand Aitkin an 8-0 lead.

Curtiss scored from a yard out in the second quarter to give Aitkin a 14-0 lead. That play was preceded by a 22-yard Wyatt Sanford reception from quarterback Sam Peterson on fourth and 17.

But the Rangers answered quickly as senior Jake Larson returned the kickoff 84 yards to put the score at 14-8.

"Our seniors are very strong this year and they have tremendous effort and work ethic and all that and they make plays when we need them to and tonight they just came up one play short," said Ranger head coach Mike Gindorff.

Then the rain came.

Gindorff opened the third quarter with a 64-yard touchdown run to tie the score, but the Rangers offense was limited by the weather conditions and Aitkin's defense. Almost every time C-I went into the shotgun a mishandled snap occurred.

"We were not able to do a lot of the things we wanted to do," said Mike Gindorff. "We had trouble hanging on to the ball. We had too many mistakes. We became very one dimensional very fast because of the bad weather. I give our kids credit. They battled in there and we had a chance at the end, but the crowd noise was such, and Aitkin's environment was such, that we just couldn't get the signal that we needed to get out there."

The Gobblers regained the lead late in the third quarter on Peterson's 4-yard TD run. Thanks to Aitkin's pass defense it was able to improve to 2-1 on a night where the football program honored fallen Aitkin County deputy Steve Sandberg by retiring his No. 40.

"The intensity level that these two teams play with, I don't care what the records are, it doesn't matter, both teams are just going to come out and hit," Tom Sanford said. "Both sides played an unbelievable game and it just comes down to a this and a that. Every year it's just the same thing.

"It was such an emotional win, particularly with the retirement of No. 40 tonight, I'm sure Steve is proud right now."

Crosby-Ironton 0 8 6 0—14

Aitkin 8 6 6 0—20

First quarter

A-Caleb Curtiss 54 run (Curtiss from Sam Peterson) 9:40

Second quarter

A-Curtiss 1 run (run failed) 6:43

CI-Jake Larson 84 kickoff return (Noah Gindorff run) 6:29

Third quarter

CI-Gindorff 64 run (run failed) 11:13

A-Sam Peterson 4 run (pass failed) 4:05

Rivalry revisited

2015: Aitkin 21, CI 20

2014: C-I 14, Aitkin 12

2013: Aitkin 35, CI 18

2012: C-I 16, Aitkin 10

2011: C-I 18, Aitkin 15 (C-I beat Aitkin 20-15 in the Section 7-2A quarterfinals)

2010: C-I 46, Aitkin 0

2009: C-I 40, Aitkin 14

2008: C-I 34, Aitkin 13

2007: Aitkin 27, C-I 12

2006: Aitkin 19, C-I 6

2005: Aitkin 25, C-I 8

2004: C-I 21, Aitkin 6