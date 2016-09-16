Area Football: Cardinals edge Osakis 14-7

STAPLES—Dalton Holmberg scored on a 2-yard run and ran for the conversion that gave the Staples-Motley Cardinals the edge they needed in a 14-7 victory over the Osakis Silverstreaks in Friday's Midwest Blue Subdistrict game.

Holmberg's touchdown and conversion put the Cards up 8-7 with 2:13 left in the first half.

Quarterback Mason Rychner iced the game when he hit Matt Miller with a 7-yard strike with 5:23 left in the game.

Holmberg finished with 136 yards on 25 carries and Rychner completed 10 of 17 passes for 104 yards with three interceptions.

Osakis 0 7 0 0—7

Staples-Motley 0 8 0 6—14

Second quarter

O-Joshua Peterka 23 pass from Zachary Weir (Reid Dewenter kick) 6:03

SM-Dalton Holmberg 2 run (Holmberg run) 2:13

Fourth quarter

SM-Matt Miller 7 pass from Mason Rychner (PAT fail) 5:23

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: SM 42-166, O 39-136

Pass comp-att-int-yds: SM 10-18-4-104, O 5-18-0-69

Total offense: SM 270, O 205

Individual leaders

Rushing: SM-Holmberg 25-136

Passing: SM-Rychner 10-17-3-104

Receiving: SM-Miller 7-95

Sub: SM 2-0. Overall: SM 2-1. Next: Staples-Motley vs. United North Central at Menahga 7 p.m. Friday.