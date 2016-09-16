Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Area Football: Flyers grounded by Bulldogs 45-0

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 11:33 p.m.

    LITTLE FALLS—The Little Falls Flyers were swept 45-0 by the Becker Bulldogs during their East Central North Subsection match-up Friday.

    Class 4A's ninth-ranked Becker is currently 3-0.

    Becker— 6 19 14 6 - 45

    Little Falls— 0 0 0 0 - 0

    Team statistics

    Rushes-yards: LF 37-94, B 38-236

    Pass comp-att-int-yds: LF 7-12-1-46, B 6-10-0-111

    Total offense: LF 140, B 347

    Individual leaders

    Rushing: LF-Austin Erdman 19-46

    Passing: LF-Michael Gross 7-12-1-46

    Receiving: LF-Landon Johnson 4-28

    Overall: LF 1-2. Next: Little Falls at Albany 7 p.m. Friday.

    Explore related topics:sportsHigh school footballLittle Falls FlyersBecker BulldogsEast Central North Subsection
    Advertisement