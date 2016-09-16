Area Football: Flyers grounded by Bulldogs 45-0
LITTLE FALLS—The Little Falls Flyers were swept 45-0 by the Becker Bulldogs during their East Central North Subsection match-up Friday.
Class 4A's ninth-ranked Becker is currently 3-0.
Becker— 6 19 14 6 - 45
Little Falls— 0 0 0 0 - 0
Team statistics
Rushes-yards: LF 37-94, B 38-236
Pass comp-att-int-yds: LF 7-12-1-46, B 6-10-0-111
Total offense: LF 140, B 347
Individual leaders
Rushing: LF-Austin Erdman 19-46
Passing: LF-Michael Gross 7-12-1-46
Receiving: LF-Landon Johnson 4-28
Overall: LF 1-2. Next: Little Falls at Albany 7 p.m. Friday.