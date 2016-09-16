Area Football: Ortman leads Pierz over Melrose

MELROSE—Brandon Ortman ran a total of 144 yards and scored two touchdowns during the Pierz Pioneers 46-6 Mid-State Subdistrict 1 win over the Melrose Dutchmen Friday.

Lane Girtz tallied two touchdowns for the Pioneers and ran a total of 114 yards.

Pierz quarterback, Preston Rocheleau completed a touchdown pass to Matt Kummet at the beginning of the first quarter, Derick Hall ran in a 35-yard touchdown, and Cohlton Boser ran in a 1-yard touchdown.

Melrose— 0 0 6 0 - 6

Pierz — 19 14 6 7 - 46

First quarter

P-Matt Kummet 31 pass from Preston Rocheleau (Rocheleau kick) 9:08

P-Derick Hall 35 run (kick failed) 3:33

P-Lane Girtz 4 run (kick failed) :01

Second quarter

P-Girtz 24 run (Rocheleau kick) 3:43

P-Cohlton Boser 1 run (Rocheleau kick) 1:05

Third quarter

P-Brandon Ortman 76 run (conversion failed) 6:03

M-Brady Birch 4 pass from Reegan Nelson (kick failed) :12

Fourth quarter

P-Ortman 56 run (Rocheleau kick) 10:18

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: Prz 48-251, M 28-35

Pass comp-att-int-yds: Prz 2-4-1-70, M 10-20-0-103

Total offense: Prz 321, M 138

Individual leaders

Rushing: Prz-Brandon Ortman 5-144, Lane Girtz 18-114, Derick Hall 9-57

Passing: Prz-Rocheleau 2-4-1-70

Receiving: Prz-Matt Kummet 2-70

Sub: Prz 1-1. Overall: Prz 2-1. Next: Pierz hosts Eden Valley-watkins 7 p.m. Friday.