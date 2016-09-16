Area Football: Ortman leads Pierz over Melrose
MELROSE—Brandon Ortman ran a total of 144 yards and scored two touchdowns during the Pierz Pioneers 46-6 Mid-State Subdistrict 1 win over the Melrose Dutchmen Friday.
Lane Girtz tallied two touchdowns for the Pioneers and ran a total of 114 yards.
Pierz quarterback, Preston Rocheleau completed a touchdown pass to Matt Kummet at the beginning of the first quarter, Derick Hall ran in a 35-yard touchdown, and Cohlton Boser ran in a 1-yard touchdown.
Melrose— 0 0 6 0 - 6
Pierz — 19 14 6 7 - 46
First quarter
P-Matt Kummet 31 pass from Preston Rocheleau (Rocheleau kick) 9:08
P-Derick Hall 35 run (kick failed) 3:33
P-Lane Girtz 4 run (kick failed) :01
Second quarter
P-Girtz 24 run (Rocheleau kick) 3:43
P-Cohlton Boser 1 run (Rocheleau kick) 1:05
Third quarter
P-Brandon Ortman 76 run (conversion failed) 6:03
M-Brady Birch 4 pass from Reegan Nelson (kick failed) :12
Fourth quarter
P-Ortman 56 run (Rocheleau kick) 10:18
Team statistics
Rushes-yards: Prz 48-251, M 28-35
Pass comp-att-int-yds: Prz 2-4-1-70, M 10-20-0-103
Total offense: Prz 321, M 138
Individual leaders
Rushing: Prz-Brandon Ortman 5-144, Lane Girtz 18-114, Derick Hall 9-57
Passing: Prz-Rocheleau 2-4-1-70
Receiving: Prz-Matt Kummet 2-70
Sub: Prz 1-1. Overall: Prz 2-1. Next: Pierz hosts Eden Valley-watkins 7 p.m. Friday.