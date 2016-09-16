Search
    Area Football: Ortman leads Pierz over Melrose

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 11:33 p.m.

    MELROSE—Brandon Ortman ran a total of 144 yards and scored two touchdowns during the Pierz Pioneers 46-6 Mid-State Subdistrict 1 win over the Melrose Dutchmen Friday.

    Lane Girtz tallied two touchdowns for the Pioneers and ran a total of 114 yards.

    Pierz quarterback, Preston Rocheleau completed a touchdown pass to Matt Kummet at the beginning of the first quarter, Derick Hall ran in a 35-yard touchdown, and Cohlton Boser ran in a 1-yard touchdown.

    Melrose— 0 0 6 0 - 6

    Pierz — 19 14 6 7 - 46

    First quarter

    P-Matt Kummet 31 pass from Preston Rocheleau (Rocheleau kick) 9:08

    P-Derick Hall 35 run (kick failed) 3:33

    P-Lane Girtz 4 run (kick failed) :01

    Second quarter

    P-Girtz 24 run (Rocheleau kick) 3:43

    P-Cohlton Boser 1 run (Rocheleau kick) 1:05

    Third quarter

    P-Brandon Ortman 76 run (conversion failed) 6:03

    M-Brady Birch 4 pass from Reegan Nelson (kick failed) :12

    Fourth quarter

    P-Ortman 56 run (Rocheleau kick) 10:18

    Team statistics

    Rushes-yards: Prz 48-251, M 28-35

    Pass comp-att-int-yds: Prz 2-4-1-70, M 10-20-0-103

    Total offense: Prz 321, M 138

    Individual leaders

    Rushing: Prz-Brandon Ortman 5-144, Lane Girtz 18-114, Derick Hall 9-57

    Passing: Prz-Rocheleau 2-4-1-70

    Receiving: Prz-Matt Kummet 2-70

    Sub: Prz 1-1. Overall: Prz 2-1. Next: Pierz hosts Eden Valley-watkins 7 p.m. Friday.

