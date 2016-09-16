Area Girls Tennis: Pierz edges Aitkin 4-3

PIERZ—Pierz swept all three doubles matches and Kalyn Gritzmacher won at No. 3 singles to give the Pioneers a 4-3 victory over the Aitkin Gobblers Friday in a Granite Ridge Conference meet Friday that was postponed by rain Thursday.

Brittney Boser and Hannah Andrea won in straight sets for the Pioneers at No. 1 doubles, Tori Fleischhacker and Avy Lease went three sets to win at No. 2 and Anessa Leidenfrost and Magen Langer won 6-2, 7-6 (10-8) at No. 3.

Lydia Browning, Brynn Wilson and Nikki Courtemanche were singles winners for Aitkin.

Pierz 4, Aitkin 3

Singles

No. 1: Lydia Browning (A) def. Becky Langer 6-0, 6-2

No. 2: Brynn Wilson (A) def. Abby Athman 6-3, 6-1

No. 3: Kayln Gritzmacher (P) def. Amber Kuhlman 6-4, 6-3

No. 4: Nikki Courtemanche (A) def. Abby Andrea 6-0, 6-2

Doubles

No. 1: Brittney Boser-Hannah Andrea (P) def. Bethany Kinzer-Grace Liljenquist 6-2, 6-3

No. 2: Tori Fleischhacker-Avy Lease (P) def. Angel Beaufeaux-Mikaela Justen 6-2, 2-6, 6-2

No. 3: Anessa Leidenfrost-Magen Langer (A) def. Heather Gaulke-Annie Courtemanche 6-2, 7-6 (10-8

Next: Aitkin at Brainerd Triangular 10:30 a.m. Saturday; Pierz at Becker 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.