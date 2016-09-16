Girls Tennis: No. 1 St. Cloud Tech slams Warriors 6-1
Kennedy Rusk and Britney Fletcher, No.1 doubles, brought the lone win during the Brainerd Warriors 6-1 loss to the St. Cloud Tech Tigers during their Central Lakes Conference meet Friday at Brainerd.
St. Cloud Tech ranked No. 1 in Class 2A with an 8-0 overall record.
Tech senior Taylor Tarrolly ranked No. 10 in 2A.
"We always look forward to competing against Tech," said Warriors head coach Lisa Salo. "As we know they are a highly skilled and well-coached team."
"At first doubles, Rusk and Fletcher did a nice job clinching two competitive sets. They played aggressive doubles and really took control of the net which was the key factor in the match."
Junior Varsity winners: Audrey Collins and Jessica Ernster, singles; Maria Bell-Macey Peterson, Elizabeth Eigen-Heidi Jacobson, and Georgi Aus-Lexus Ruggles, doubles. All other JV matches were not completed due to rain.
St. Cloud Tech 6, Brainerd 1
Singles
No. 1: Taylor Tarrolly (S) def Payge Fitterer 6-0, 6-1
No. 2: Katelyn Tarrolly (S) def Libby Kurtzman 6-0, 6-0
No. 3: Ashley Tarrolly (S) def Kate Kurtzman 6-0, 6-0
No. 4: Kate Inderieden (S) def Kiera Schweitzbeger 6-1, 6-1
Doubles
No. 1: Kennedy Rusk-Britney Fletcher (B) def Rebekah Zwiener-Anne Bowe 6-2, 6-4
No. 2: Kelsey Kline-Natalie Peterson (S) def Taya Person-Sydney Stock 6-1, 6-2
No. 3: Courtney Donnelly-Lauren Brettingen (S) def Jaycie Hinrichs-Hannah Rud 7-5, 6-2
Conference: B 4-2. Overall: B 11-3. Next: Aitkin, Moorhead at Brainerd Triangular 9:30 a.m. Saturday.