Area Male Athlete: Moore stays strong through long run

Kelly Humphrey/Brainerd Dispatch Little Falls’ Tyler Moore runs to first place in the Run for Your Melon Invite Sept. 2 at Forestview Middle School in Baxter.

With the help of his coach, Tyler Moore constructed a race strategy earlier in his junior season that catapulted him into the upper echelon of cross country runners.

Running a fast first mile was Moore's goal at every event last season. The thought was to be able to break away from the pack early in order to navigate away from large crowds and run more comfortably. Then maintain and hold on to the end.

While he started the strategy right away, it paid off well at the end of the season when he posted an 18th-place time of 16:01.3, which earned him all-state honors in the Class 2A state meet.

"Last year at state, I probably ran one of the greatest cross country races I have run so far in my life," Moore said. "I felt really strong about that race. I beat a lot of kids who beat me at the section meet the week earlier and I beat a lot of kids that were ranked way higher than I was. I felt that was a very, very strong race.

"But this year, we're hoping for top 10 and maybe even top five and trying to break into that top level of competition because there is a pretty elite group of guys and I want to be a part of that group come the end of the year."

With a strong first mile down, Moore now is concentrating on maintaining it throughout the race. He tried it Thursday at the Lucky Lindy Invite at the Little Falls Country Club. Moore sprinted out with Hopkins' Seth Eliason.

"The plan was to run with Seth, who I believe is ranked third right now in the coaches' polls," said Moore. "I knew he had run a 15:40 the week before so I knew it was going to be tough, but I just wanted to see what it was going to take to hang with somebody that fast.

"I hung with him almost to the halfway point when he finally broke away and I lost contact. The first mile was a 4:56 or something around there. It was really moving, but at this stage in the season, with my legs feeling kind of dead, I just couldn't run any faster if I wanted to. Aerobically I felt fine, but my legs were not there yet.

"This summer we put in a ton of miles, like 70-mile weeks, and I still haven't come down from that mileage. I'm still at like 70 or 60 miles. As soon as we start lowering the mileage and getting some speed stuff in, my legs won't be feeling as tired as they have been for races and as soon as we get that taper in for the last few weeks of the season, I don't even know how fast I will be able to run. I'm really, really excited."

Even with dead legs, Moore is one of the top runners in central Minnesota. He repeated as the Run for the Melon champion Sept. 2 in Baxter with a time of 17:30.36. The increased time was due to an accidental increase in distance to the race course. The added length didn't hinder Moore's dominance of the event.

"I just wanted to take the lead after the first mile and then just see where I could go from there," he said.

Moore cruised to a winning time of 16:55.53 Sept. 6 at Wadena-Deer Creek's Johanna Olson Invite to pace the Flyers to a first-place team finish.

"Those meets are interesting because it's just you and your head and you get to do a lot of work with yourself and what your own mentality is," Moore said. "I got to do a lot of testing on how much I can push myself without anybody else being there. I got a lot of work on attacking uphills and just trying to relax as much as I can and make it look easy even though you're still running fast. You get to try and work on a lot of stuff."

Moore is always thinking, always planning ahead. He just returned from an official college visit to the University of Mississippi. He has a visit to the University of Miami, Fla., and South Dakota State planned for October.

But Moore isn't getting ahead of himself just yet. He knows a good state showing in November will mean more college visits.

"The end goal is top five," said Moore. "I think I can do it."

Other notable performances:

Football: Sam Peterson, Aitkin, went 6-of-13 passing for 112 yards and two touchdowns against Duluth Denfeld.

Spencer Richards, Pine River-Backus, passed for 106 yards and two touchdowns on 4-of-10 passing and rushed for 98 yards and another score against New York Mills.

Ridge Hunstad, Pillager, rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns against Bagley.

Austin Erdman, Little Falls, rushed for 194 yards and three touchdowns against Milaca.

Lee Spencer, Wadena-Deer Creek, returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown and a punt 78 yards for a score against Long Prairie-Grey Eagle.

Noah Gindorff, Crosby-Ironton, ran for a school-record 265 yards and four touchdowns against Braham.

Jake Larson, Crosby-Ironton, rushed for 124 yards against Braham.

Mack Jones, Verndale, threw for 107 yards on 8-of-21 passing and rushed for 95 yards and two scores against Hillcrest Lutheran Academy.