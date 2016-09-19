PEQUOT LAKES—Class 1A's No. 2-ranked Izabella Edin won the No. 1 singles title and raised her record to 18-0 to help the Staples-Motley Cardinals secure a first-place tie with the Pequot Lakes Patriots at the Mid-State Conference tournament Saturday.

S-M's other champions were Kelsi Peterson at No. 3 singles, Lexi Johnson-Claire Wolhowe at No. 1 doubles and Katie Benson-Kelsie Weite at No. 2 doubles.

Pequot's champions included Mallory Goerges at No. 2 singles, Alexis Lueck at No. 4 singles and Alexa Fyle-Madeline Pluimer at No. 3 doubles.

Team scores: 1-tie-Pequot Lakes & Staples-Motley 39, 3-Park Rapids 32, 4-Perham/New York Mills 31, 5-Detroit Lakes 26, 6-Wadena-Deer Creek 16, 7-Crosby-Ironton 13

Singles

No. 1: 1st-Izabella Edin (SM) def. Julia Smith (PR); 5th-Alyssa Golden (PL) def. Abigail Westrum (WDC)

No. 2: 1st-Mallory Georges (PL) def. Shelby Busker (DL); 3-Natalie Kinkel (PR) def. Ashley Smith (SM); 5-Makayla Melvin (P/NYM) def. Lindy Jones (WDC)

No. 3: 1st-Kelsi Peterson (SM) def. Alex Stone (PL); 5th-Loren Sablan (CI) def. Makenna Duncan (DL)

No. 4: 1st-Alexis Lueck (PL) def. Michelle Swyter (P/NYM); 5th-Sam Schimpp (SM) def. Corra Endres (WDC)

Doubles

No. 1: 1st-Lexi Johnson-Claire Wolhowe (SM) def. Jessalyn Rondestvedt-MckKayla Woods (WDC), 3rd-Haley MacPherson-Hilmanowski (PR) def. Sage Stangel-Katelyn Norwood (CI), 5th-Cassidi Herrlich-Kayla Geike (PL) def. Mallory Weber-Caitlin Moulzolf (P/NYM)

No. 2: 1st-Katie Benson-Kelsie Weite (SM) def. Erin Bengtson-Morgan Mudgett (PL); 5th-Olivia Wallace-Chloe Johnson (PR) def. Sarah Moen-Kate Schmidt (WDC)

No. 3: 1st-Alexa Fyle-Madeline Pluimer (PL) def. Johanna Winkels-Jade Lenius (P/NYM); 3rd-Mackenzie Braukmann-Olivia Hanninen (DL) def. Bryn Williams-Anna Willgohs (SM); 5th-Gracie Eischens-Jada Reneberg (PR) def. Hillary Holmvig-Jordyan Millsop (CI)

Next: Crosby-Ironton at Staples-Motley Triangular 4:30 p.m. Tuesday; Pequot Lakes at Staples-Motley 4:30 p.m. Monday; Wadena-Deer Creek at Staples-Motley Triangular 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.