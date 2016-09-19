Girls Tennis: Warriors sweep own triangular

All four Brainerd singles players and two doubles teams went 2-0 as the Brainerd Warriors won their triangular Saturday at Brainerd High School.

Payge Fitterer, Libby Kurtzman, Kate Kurtzman and Kiera Schweitzberger won both of their singles matches. Taya Person-Sydney Stock won both of their No. 2 doubles matches and Jaycie Hinrichs won both of hers with different partners as Brainerd beat Moorhead 7-0 and Aitkin 6-1.

Brainerd's Kennedy Rusk-Britney Fletcher split at No. 1 doubles but are 20-3 for the season.

Aitkin's Brynn Wilson and Lydia Browning combined to win No. 1 doubles against Brainerd and won singles matches against Moorhead.

Brainerd 7, Moorhead 0

Singles

No. 1: Payge Fitterer (B) def. Brenna Mjoness 6-0, 6-0

No. 2: Libby Kurtzman (B) def. Isabella Rockstad 6-0, 6-0

No. 3: Kate Kurtzman (B) def. Annika Sethre-Hofstad 6-1, 6-0

No. 4: Kiera Schweitzberger (B) def. Cassie Jenson 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

No. 1: Kennedy Rusk-Britney Fletcher (B) def. Sydney Mjoen-Claire Rix 6-1, 6-0

No. 2: Taya Person-Sydney Stock (B) def. Brianna Jenson-Emily Wilke 6-1, 6-1

No. 3: Jaycie Hinrichs-Emily Price (B) def. Azylan Lunak -Eva Kistner 6-0, 6-0

Brainerd 6, Aitkin 1

Singles

No. 1: Fitterer (B) def. Heather Gaulke 6-0, 6-0

No. 2: Libby Kurtzman (B) def. Amber Kuhlmann 6-1, 6-0

No. 3: Kate Kurtzman (B) def. Nikki Courtemanche 6-2, 6-1

No. 4: Kiera Schweitzberger (B) def. Annie Courtemanche 6-2, 6-1

Doubles

No. 1: Brynn Wilson-Lydia Browning (A) def. Rusk-Fletcher 7-6 (3), 4-6, 15-13

No. 2: Person-Stock (B) def. Bethany Kinzer-Grace Liljenquist 6-1, 6-1

No. 3: Jaycie Hinrichs-Nicole Rud (B) def. Angel Beaufeaux-Mikaela Justen 6-4, 6-3

Brainerd JV Winners:

Singles: Maria Bell, Peyton McConkey, Emily Moore

Doubles: Maria Bell-Heidi Jacobson, Hannah Rud-Macey Peterson, Emily Price-Elizabeh Eigen, Amber Britton, Victoria Vesely, Eva Dabil, Ashlyn Vroman, Merriam Schmitz, Hannah Trtyanj, Mari Kalabegashvili, Keyahna Kurilla, Madison Kalenberg, Megan Hensel, Katelyn Tix, Georgi Aus

Singles & Doubles winners:

Lily Plested, Jessica Ernster

Overall: B 13-3. Next: Brainerd at Rocori 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Aitkin 5, Moorhead 2

No. 1: Lydia Browning (A) def. Brenna Mjoness 6-1, 6-3

No. 2: Brynn Wilson (A) def. Claire Rix 6-4, 6-2

No. 3: Amber Kuhlmann (A) def. Sydney Mjoen 6-0, 6-2

No. 4: Nikki Courtemanche (A) def. Cassie Tenser 7-5, 6-3

Aitkin Doubles

No. 1: Amika Sethre-Hoffstad-Isabelle Rockstad (M) def. Bethany Kinzer-Grace Liljenquist 6-1, 6-7, 7-5

No. 2: Angel Beaufeaux-Heather Gaulke (A) def. Brianna Jensen-Emily Wilke 6-2, 6-2

No. 3: Eva Kistner-Azylan Lunak (M) def. Annie Courtemanche-Mikaela Justen 6-4, 4-6, 10-7

Overall: A 8-7. Next: Aitkin at Mora 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.