Area Volleyball: PR-Backus runner-up at Neprud Tournament

CROSBY—Miah Hansen collected 27 kills, nine blocks, six digs and five ace serves to lift the Pine River-Backus Tigers to a second-place finish in the Barb Neprud Tournament Saturday.

Shyanne Loiland's 26 kills, seven blocks and nine digs helped the Crosby-Ironton Rangers secure a fourth-place finish.

Paige Kittelson and Mackenzie Zetah each smashed 12 kills for the Staples-Motley Cardinals in their 12th-place finish.

Crosby-Ironton statistics

Abby Arneson 1 kill

Caitlyn Gutzman 4 ace serves, 29 set assists, 16 kills

Danielle Rydberg 1 kill, 1 dig

Heather Jordan 1 block, 2 digs

Kylie Monson 3 ace serves, 19 kills, 3 blocks, 1 set assist, 25 digs

Jessica Arneson 2 kills, 5 set assists, 1 dig

Shyanne Loiland 26 kills, 7 blocks, 9 digs

Madison Lattery 2 ace serves, 4 kills, 1 block, 3 set assists, 1 dig

Michaela Stangel 6 ace serves, 15 kills, 3 blocks, 16 digs

Jamie Nelson 12 ace serves, 21 kills, 3 blocks, 39 set assists, 29 digs

Nicki Glomski 3 kills, 1 block, 2 set assists, 31 digs

Sam Gutzman 2 ace serves, 1 kill, 2 set assists, 31 digs

Kat Tauzell 1 kill, 1 set assist, 1 dig

Overall: C-I 12-5. Next: Swanville at Crosby-Ironton 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Pine River-Backus statistics

Annie Semmler 69 set assists, 13 digs, 5 kills, 8 blocks, 3 ace serves

Lindsey Tulenchik 6 digs, 6 kills, 3 blocks, 1 ace serve

Gabby Rainwater 23 digs, 14 kills, 4 blocks, 1 ace serve

Bailey Wynn 19 digs, 22 kills, 5 blocks, 2 ace serves

Anna Downie 4 set assists, 1 dig, 1 kill, 1 block

Anna Felthous 5 digs, 3 kills, 1 block, 1 ace serve

Miah Hansen 6 digs, 27 kills, 9 blocks, 5 ace serves

Alyssa Semmler 8 digs, 24 kills, 13 blocks, 2 ace serves

Emma Barchus 1 dig, 1 ace serve

Shelby Adkins 19 digs

Emma Mills 8 digs, 1 kill, 1 ace serve

Riley Hirschey 16 digs

Jada Olivier 1 block, 1 kill

Overall: PRB 13-5. Next: Bertha-Hewitt at Pine River-Backus 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Staples-Motley statistics

Ashley Vasquez 15 digs, 1 set assist, 7 kills

Mardi Opheim 12 digs, 5 set assists, 7 kills

Paige Kittelson 2 set assists, 12 kills, 7 blocks, 1 ace serve

Camryn Banaka 20 set assists, 11 digs, 1 kill, 1 ace serve

Mackenzie Zetah 9 digs, 12 kills, 4 blocks, 6 set assists, 2 ace serves

Kiara Storry 4 ace serves

Taylor Heldman 8 set assists, 6 kills, 6 digs, 1 block, 1 ace serve

Jenna Trantina 15 digs

Chelsea Nanik 1 dig, 1 set assist

Overall: SM 4-12. Next: Staples-Motley at Pillager 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Final team standings: 1-Hermantown, 2-Pine River-Backus, 3-Moose Lake-Willow River, 4-Crosby-Ironton, 5-Onamia, 6-Barnum, 7-Littlefork-Big Falls, 8-East Central, 9-Upsala, 10-Staples-Motley, 11-Eveleth-Gilbert, 12-Cass Lake-Bena

Pool A

Crosby - Ironton over East Central (25-13, 25-19)

Crosby - Ironton over Cass Lake - Bena (25-9, 25-7)

East Central over Cass Lake - Bena (25-17, 25-19)

Pool B

Moose Lake - Willow River over Upsala (25-15, 25-13)

Littlefork - Big Falls over Upsala (23-25, 25-21, 15-5)

Moose Lake - Willow River over Littlefork - Big Falls (25-10, 25-20)

Pool C

Hermantown over Onamia (25-22, 25-23)

Onamia over Eveleth-Gilbert (25-17, 27-25)

Hermantown over Eveleth-Gilbert (25-14, 25-23)

Pool D

Pine River - Backus over Staples-Motley (25-11, 25-16)

Pine River - Backus over Barnum (25-14, 25-14)

Barnum over Staples-Motley (25-17, 23-25, 16-14)

Gold Division

PRB over CI (24-26, 25-17, 15-10)

Hermantown over MLWR (25-19, 25-21)

Third place: MLWR over CI (25-22, 25-21)

Gold championship match: Hermantown over PRB (25-8, 25-17)

Silver Division

Barnum over EC (23-25, 25-22, 15-11)

Onamia over LBF (17-25, 25-15, 15-8)

Seventh place: LBF over EC (24-26, 25-23, 15-13)

Fifth place overall, Silver championship match: Onamia over Barnum (25-23, 25-17)

Bronze Division

STM over CLB (25-17, 25-22)

Upsala over EG (8-25, 28-26, 15-12)

11th place: EG over CLB (25-9, 25-21)

Ninth place overall, Bronze championship match: Upsala over STM (26-24, 25-23)

Wadena-DC wins title

BIG LAKE—The Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines blanked Anoka 2-0 in the championship match to win the Big Lake Tournament Saturday.

Earlier in bracket play, W-DC swept Minneapolis Henry and Big Lake by 2-0 scores.

Pool Play

WDC 2, Chisago Lakes 0

Anoka 2, WDC 0

Bracket Play

WDC 2, Minneapolis Henry 0

WDC 2, Big Lake 0

WDC 2, Anoka 0

Overall: WDC 12-3. Next: Detroit Lakes at Wadena-Deer Creek 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.