Area Boys Soccer: Lake Region third at tournament
PLYMOUTH—Tyler Ogren and Jonny McGuire each scored two goals for the Lake Region Christian School Hornets in their 5-2 win over Lebanon to finish third at the Maranatha Baptist University Tournament Saturday.
LRCS' Carson Moore scored a goal and Hornets' keeper Nick Christenson recorded the win with eight saves.
Lake Region 3 2—5
Lebanon 1 1—2
First half: LRCS-Tyler Ogren, LRCS-Jonny McGuire, LRCS-Tyler Ogren
Second half: LRCS-Carson Moore, LRCS-McGuire
Shots on goal: LRCS 14, L 10
Goalkeepers: LRCS -Nick Christenson (8 saves)
Overall: LRCS 5-2. Next: Paul Bunyan Tournament at Lake Region Christian School, Baxter, Friday-Saturday.
Bemidji 7, Little Falls 1
BEMIDJI—The Bemidji Lumberjacks outscored the Little Falls Flyers 7-1 in a non-conference game Saturday.
The Flyers, 1-5 overall, host Minnewaska at Belle Prairie at 5 p.m. Tuesday.