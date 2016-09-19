Search
    Area Boys Soccer: Lake Region third at tournament

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 9:47 a.m.

    PLYMOUTH—Tyler Ogren and Jonny McGuire each scored two goals for the Lake Region Christian School Hornets in their 5-2 win over Lebanon to finish third at the Maranatha Baptist University Tournament Saturday.

    LRCS' Carson Moore scored a goal and Hornets' keeper Nick Christenson recorded the win with eight saves.

    Lake Region 3 2—5

    Lebanon 1 1—2

    First half: LRCS-Tyler Ogren, LRCS-Jonny McGuire, LRCS-Tyler Ogren

    Second half: LRCS-Carson Moore, LRCS-McGuire

    Shots on goal: LRCS 14, L 10

    Goalkeepers: LRCS -Nick Christenson (8 saves)

    Overall: LRCS 5-2. Next: Paul Bunyan Tournament at Lake Region Christian School, Baxter, Friday-Saturday.

    Bemidji 7, Little Falls 1

    BEMIDJI—The Bemidji Lumberjacks outscored the Little Falls Flyers 7-1 in a non-conference game Saturday.

    The Flyers, 1-5 overall, host Minnewaska at Belle Prairie at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

