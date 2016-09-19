Stock Car Racing: NCS crowns season champions

Kelly Humphrey/Brainerd DispatchBilly Kendall carries a flag for the national anthem before the start of Saturday’s season championship races at North Central Speedway. Kendall won the Modified season title. Gallery

BARROWS—Season champions for 2016 are a mixture of older and younger drivers as the season wrapped up at North Central Speedway Saturday.

Veteran driver David Siercks was the Northern Sport Modified season champion, while Billy Kendall, a student at Brainerd High School, was the Modified champion.

Dylan Nelson won the Super Stock season title. Robert Young III and Brendon Yamry won the Hobby Stock and Sport Compact class season titles.

Mod 4 driver Dean Blanchard Jr, an NCS veteran, only had one regular-season win, but he was the points champion. He also stepped into his new Modified car, owned before by Clayton Caird, for his first modified race.

Mod 4 driver Adam Prieve had some incentive to win Saturday night's feature as his father was able to come out and watch him drive for the first time in three years. Prieve rewarded his father with a win in the feature.

In Super Stock, Brad Nelson did not win a feature in 2016, but won his heat race Saturday.

Saturday's Results

IMCA Sport Compacts

Feature: 1-Derek Stanoch, 2-Brendon Yamry, 3-Corey Mehrwerth

Heat 1: 1-Derek Stanoch, 2-Brendon Yamry, 3-Nicole Blaisdell

IMCA Hobby Stocks

Feature: 1-Tom Anderson, 2-Robert Young III, 3-David Dosh

Heat 1: 1-Tom Anderson, 2-David Dosh, 3-Rod Larson Jr.

NCS Mod 4s

Feature: 1-Adam Prieve, 2-Dean Blanchard Jr., 3-Rod Berg

Heat 1: 1-Adam Prieve, 2-Rod Berg, 3-Dean Blanchard Jr.

IMCA Northern Sport Modifieds

Feature: 1-Tim Siercks, 2-Alan Bohlman, 3-Ashley Mehrwerth

Heat 1: 1-Mike Brenny, 2-Tim Siercks, 3-Jake Hagemann

Heat 2: 1-AJ Viehauser, 2-Jacob Kierstead, 3-Adam Bohlman

NCS Super Stock

Feature: 1-Seth Kramer, 2-John Henkemeyer, 3-John Adams

Heat 1: 1-Seth Kramer, 2-John Adams, 3-Jordan Henkemeyer

Heat 2: 1-Brad Nelson, 2-Dylan Nelson, 3-John Henkemeyer

IMCA Modifieds

Feature: 1-Erick Thiesse, 2-Shawn Fletcher, 3-Aaron Johnson

Heat 1: 1-Erick Thiesse, 2-Josh Beaulieu, 3-Troy Jordan

Heat 2: 1-Mark Prueser, 2-Ryan Canon, 3-Aaron Johnson