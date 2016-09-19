Search
    Stock Car Racing: NCS crowns season champions

    By Joe Lindholm Today at 9:47 a.m.
    Kelly Humphrey/Brainerd DispatchBilly Kendall carries a flag for the national anthem before the start of Saturday’s season championship races at North Central Speedway. Kendall won the Modified season title. Gallery

    BARROWS—Season champions for 2016 are a mixture of older and younger drivers as the season wrapped up at North Central Speedway Saturday.

    Veteran driver David Siercks was the Northern Sport Modified season champion, while Billy Kendall, a student at Brainerd High School, was the Modified champion.

    Dylan Nelson won the Super Stock season title. Robert Young III and Brendon Yamry won the Hobby Stock and Sport Compact class season titles.

    Mod 4 driver Dean Blanchard Jr, an NCS veteran, only had one regular-season win, but he was the points champion. He also stepped into his new Modified car, owned before by Clayton Caird, for his first modified race.

    Mod 4 driver Adam Prieve had some incentive to win Saturday night's feature as his father was able to come out and watch him drive for the first time in three years. Prieve rewarded his father with a win in the feature.

    In Super Stock, Brad Nelson did not win a feature in 2016, but won his heat race Saturday.

    Saturday's Results

    IMCA Sport Compacts

    Feature: 1-Derek Stanoch, 2-Brendon Yamry, 3-Corey Mehrwerth

    Heat 1: 1-Derek Stanoch, 2-Brendon Yamry, 3-Nicole Blaisdell

    IMCA Hobby Stocks

    Feature: 1-Tom Anderson, 2-Robert Young III, 3-David Dosh

    Heat 1: 1-Tom Anderson, 2-David Dosh, 3-Rod Larson Jr.

    NCS Mod 4s

    Feature: 1-Adam Prieve, 2-Dean Blanchard Jr., 3-Rod Berg

    Heat 1: 1-Adam Prieve, 2-Rod Berg, 3-Dean Blanchard Jr.

    IMCA Northern Sport Modifieds

    Feature: 1-Tim Siercks, 2-Alan Bohlman, 3-Ashley Mehrwerth

    Heat 1: 1-Mike Brenny, 2-Tim Siercks, 3-Jake Hagemann

    Heat 2: 1-AJ Viehauser, 2-Jacob Kierstead, 3-Adam Bohlman

    NCS Super Stock

    Feature: 1-Seth Kramer, 2-John Henkemeyer, 3-John Adams

    Heat 1: 1-Seth Kramer, 2-John Adams, 3-Jordan Henkemeyer

    Heat 2: 1-Brad Nelson, 2-Dylan Nelson, 3-John Henkemeyer

    IMCA Modifieds

    Feature: 1-Erick Thiesse, 2-Shawn Fletcher, 3-Aaron Johnson

    Heat 1: 1-Erick Thiesse, 2-Josh Beaulieu, 3-Troy Jordan

    Heat 2: 1-Mark Prueser, 2-Ryan Canon, 3-Aaron Johnson

