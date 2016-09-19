Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Islamic State claims responsibility for Minnesota mall attack

    Area Football: Young, Patriots gore Rams

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 9:53 a.m.

    ROSEAU—Austin Young tallied six receptions for 149 yards and two touchdowns for the Pequot Lakes Patriots in their 44-26 Midwest Red Subdistrict win over the Roseau Rams Friday.

    Pequot's Blake Lane led the ground attack with 100 yards and a touchdown.

    Patriots' quarterback Max Tangen completed 10 passes for 187 yards and three touchdowns.

    Roseau 8 6 6 6 —26

    Pequot Lakes 14 16 0 14—44

    First quarter

    PL-Austin Young 49 pass from Blake Lane (kick failed) 11:09

    PL-Austin Young 33 pass from Max Tangen (Tangen run) 8:50

    R-Jacob LePard 9 pass from Brandon McCourt (McCourt run) 2:01

    Second quarter

    R-Trevor McMillin 53 pass from McCourt (pass failed) 6:46

    PL-Zach Sjoblad 55 pass from Tangen (Sjoblad pass from Tangen) 6:32

    PL-Maxx Schindel 1 pass from Tangen (Lane run) 0:11

    Third quarter

    PL-McCourt 17 run (pass failed) 3:07

    Fourth quarter

    PL-Lane 13 run (Lane run) 7:42

    R-Fumble recovery 3:12

    PL-Deven Psych 23 run (run fail) 0:49

    Team statistics

    Rushes-yards: PL 28-175, R 38-114

    Pass comp-att-int-yds: PL 11-16-0-236, R 15-29-3-246

    Total offense: PL 411, R 360

    Individual leaders

    Rushing: PL-Lane 18-100

    Passing: PL-Tangen 10-15-0-187

    Receiving: PL-Young 6-149

    Sub: PL 1-1. Overall: PL 2-1. Next: Pequot Lakes hosts Perham 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

    Explore related topics:sportsHigh school footballPequot Lakes PatriotsRoseau RamsMidwest Red Subdistrict
    Advertisement
    randomness