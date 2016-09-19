Area Football: Young, Patriots gore Rams
ROSEAU—Austin Young tallied six receptions for 149 yards and two touchdowns for the Pequot Lakes Patriots in their 44-26 Midwest Red Subdistrict win over the Roseau Rams Friday.
Pequot's Blake Lane led the ground attack with 100 yards and a touchdown.
Patriots' quarterback Max Tangen completed 10 passes for 187 yards and three touchdowns.
Roseau 8 6 6 6 —26
Pequot Lakes 14 16 0 14—44
First quarter
PL-Austin Young 49 pass from Blake Lane (kick failed) 11:09
PL-Austin Young 33 pass from Max Tangen (Tangen run) 8:50
R-Jacob LePard 9 pass from Brandon McCourt (McCourt run) 2:01
Second quarter
R-Trevor McMillin 53 pass from McCourt (pass failed) 6:46
PL-Zach Sjoblad 55 pass from Tangen (Sjoblad pass from Tangen) 6:32
PL-Maxx Schindel 1 pass from Tangen (Lane run) 0:11
Third quarter
PL-McCourt 17 run (pass failed) 3:07
Fourth quarter
PL-Lane 13 run (Lane run) 7:42
R-Fumble recovery 3:12
PL-Deven Psych 23 run (run fail) 0:49
Team statistics
Rushes-yards: PL 28-175, R 38-114
Pass comp-att-int-yds: PL 11-16-0-236, R 15-29-3-246
Total offense: PL 411, R 360
Individual leaders
Rushing: PL-Lane 18-100
Passing: PL-Tangen 10-15-0-187
Receiving: PL-Young 6-149
Sub: PL 1-1. Overall: PL 2-1. Next: Pequot Lakes hosts Perham 1:30 p.m. Saturday.