Area Girls Tennis: Cardinals edge Pequot Lakes

STAPLES—Izabella Edin swept No. 1 singles for the Staples-Motley Cardinals in their 4-3 Mid-State Conference win over the Pequot Lakes Patriots Monday.

Kelsi Peterson's three-set win at No. 3 singles sealed the Cardinals' victory.

Other S-M winners were Claire Wolhowe-Lexi Johnson at No. 1 doubles and Katie Benson-Kelsie Weite at No. 2 doubles.

Pequot's Alexis Lueck took both her sets to win at No. 4 singles, Alexa Fyle-Madeline Pluimer also took both of their sets to win at No. 3 doubles and Mallory Goerges won at No. 2 singles.

Staples-Motley 4, Pequot Lakes 3

Singles

No. 1: Izabella Edin (SM) def. Alyssa Golden 6-0, 6-0

No. 2: Mallory Goerges (PL) def. Ashley Smith 6-4, 5-7, 6-2

No. 3: Kelsi Peterson (SM) def. Alex Stone 7-6(3-7), 4-6, 6-1

No. 4: Alexis Lueck (PL) def. Sam Schimpp 6-4, 6-2

Doubles

No. 1:Claire Wolhowe-Lexi Johnson (SM) def. Cassidi Herrlich-Kayla Geike 6-2, 6-7, 6-3

No. 2:Katie Benson-Kelsie Weite (SM) def. Erin Bengtson-Morgan Mudgett 1-6, 7-6(7-2), 6-0

No. 3:Alexa Fyle-Madeline Pluimer (PL) def. Anna Willgohs-Bryn Williams 6-4, 6-4

Conference: SM 3-0, PL 3-1. Overall: SM 9-5, PL 11-6. Next: Staples-Motley Triangular 4:30 p.m. Tuesday; Crosby-Ironton at Pequot Lakes 4 p.m. Thursday.

Little Falls 4, LPGE 3

LITTLE FALLS—Grace Schulte swept No. 3 singles for Little Falls' only singles win during the Flyers' 4-3 win over the Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Thunder Monday.

The Flyers were victorious in all their doubles matches with Lydia Lange-Sadie Sue Houdek winning No. 1 doubles, Kristen Athmann-Madeline Wright winning No. 2 doubles, and Tamara Rhames-Mikayla Geise at No. 3 doubles.

Little Falls 4, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 3

Singles

No. 1: Abby Ecker def. Angela Meschke (LF) 6-0, 6-1

No. 2: Ally Ecker def. Arielle Emerson (LF) 6-4, 6-2

No. 3: Grace Schulte (LF) def. Kalley Levin 6-0, 6-0

No. 4: Abbi Larson def. Emily Orr (LF) 6-3, 4-6, 7-5

Doubles

No. 1: Lydia Lange-Sadie Sue Houdek (LF) def. Lupita Mora-Allison Guggleberger 6-1, 7-5

No. 2: Kristen Athmann-Madeline Wright (LF) def. Erin Blanchard-Emily Berscheit 6-0, 6-1

No. 3: Tamara Rhames-Mikayla Geise (LF) def. Sara McCoy-Mariah Cebulla 6-3, 7-6(7-3)

Next: Pine City at Little Falls 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.