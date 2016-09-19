Area Cross Country: S-M's Sweeney runner-up, Cardinal girls third
NEW LONDON—Staples-Motley registered two top-10 finishes with Kyra Sweeney placing second and Addison Lorber eighth to lift the Cardinal girls to third place at the New London-Spicer Invite Monday.
Sweeney finished at 19:43.0 and Lorber at 20:33.76.
Emmet Anderson clocked in at 17:02.14 to place sixth and help the Cardinal boys place sixth.
Boys results
Team scores: (13 teams) 1-West Central 51, 2-New London-Spicer 113, 3-Albany 130, 4-Holdingford 131, 5-Benson/KMS 146, 6-Staples-Motley 153
Individual winner: Ryley Nelson (West Central) 15:50.34
Staples-Motley results: 6-Emmet Anderson 17:02.14, 22-Hunter Klimek 17:58.62, 41-Ben Bartezak 18:34.78, 43-Tanner Robben 18:40.06, 53-Bentley Christensen 18:51.40, 57-Jack Tyrrell 19:02.53, 78-Coleman Klimek 20:28.85
Girls results
Team scores: (8 teams) 1-West Central 38, 2-Albany 57, 3-Staples-Motley 81, 4-Paynesville 84, 5-New London-Spicer 103
Individual winner: Bailee Heitkamp (Breckenridge/Wahpeton) 19:35.13
Staples-Motley results: 2-Kira Sweeney 19:43.00, 8-Addison Lorber 20:33.76, 28-Taylor Yungbauer 22:13.79, 38-Natalie Kleiberova 23:28.40, 39-Kaitlyn Smith 23:36.06, 46-Mikayla Sauber 24:40.70
Next: Staples-Motley, Wadena-Deer Creek at Bagley Invite 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.