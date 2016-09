Area Volleyball: Rangers, Pioneers, Pirates triumph

CROSBY—Jami Nelson's 11 kills and 17 digs led the Crosby-Ironton Rangers to a 3-0 win against the Swanville Bulldogs Monday.

Swanville 20 16 16

Crosby-Ironton 25 25 25

Crosby-Ironton statistics

Caitlyn Gutzman 10 set assists, 5 ace serves, 10 digs

Danielle Rydberg 1 kill

Heather Jordan 2 digs

Kylie Monson 1 kill, 1 ace serve, 17 digs

Jessica Arneson 1 kill, 2 set assists, 5 digs, 1 block

Shyanne Loiland 7 kills, 3 digs, 1 block

Madison Lattery 2 kills, 2 set assists, 1 ace serve, 1 dig

Michaela Stangel 8 kills, 4 ace serves, 8 digs, 2 blocks,

Jamie Nelson 11 kills, 11 set assists, 17 digs, 2 blocks

Sam Gutzman 1 ace serve, 19 digs

Abby Arneson 1 kill, 1 dig

Overall: C-I 12-3. Next: Detroit Lakes at Crosby-Ironton 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Pierz 3, Big Lake 2

PIERZ—Pierz's Rebecca Athman registered four ace serves and 11 kills and the Pioneers bounced back after dropping the first two games to secure a 3-2 win over the Big Lake Hornets Monday.

The Pioneers' Kacy Broschofsky collected 10 kills and BreAnna Hopkins added 23 set assists.

Big Lake 26 25 19 19 14

Pierz 24 22 25 25 16

Pierz statistics

Cassie Smieja 6 kills, 3 blocks

Hannah Kahl 11 digs

Rebecca Athman 4 ace serves, 11 kills, 2 blocks, 9 digs

Jade Porter 5 kills, 1 dig

BreAnna Hopkins 2 ace serves, 6 kills, 23 set assists, 5 digs, 1 block

Claire Reardon 1 dig

Kacy Broschofsky 10 kills, 4 blocks

Kelsi Stuckmayer 4 kills, 9 digs

Overall: Prz 11-4. Next: Pierz at Foley 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Verndale 3, Browerville 1

BROWERVILLE—Shania Glenz smashed 20 kills and recorded 11 digs for the Verndale Pirates in their 3-1 Park Region Conference win over the Browerville Tigers Monday.

Verndale's Morgan Glenz added 12 kills and 14 digs and Megan Dougherty led all Pirates in set assists with 27.

Browerville 10 25 22 14

Verndale 25 11 25 25

Verndale statistics

Allison Olsson 6 kills, 1 block

Alyssa Thompson 1 ace serve, 4 kills, 6 digs

Shania Glenz 2 ace serves, 20 kills, 3 blocks, 1 set assist, 11 digs

Mardi Ehrmantraut 2 digs

Morgan Glenz 1 ace serve, 12 kills, 1 set assist, 14 digs

Haley Stinar 3 ace serves, 7 set assists

Megan Dougherty 1 ace serve, 1 kill, 27 set assists, 6 digs

Alexys Thompson 2 kills, 2 blocks, 1 set assist, 3 digs

Molly Brownlow 1 ace serve, 17 digs

Overall: V 9-1. Conference: V 1-1. Next: Verndale at Menahga 7:30 p.m. Thursday.