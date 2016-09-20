Area Golf News: Local foursome wins Pink Ribbon

Joan Hasskamp, Candace Prigge, Denise Millard and Karen Enslow shot 6-under-par to win the back nine title in the Pine Ribbon Cupboard fundraiser Aug. 31 at Madden's Pine Beach East Course.

Flossie Ahles, Rose Johnson, Pat Lewis and Carol Ross finished second after a scorecard playoff.

Winning the back nine was the team of Patty Rodningen, Lori Rich, Ginny McDonald and Patti Mernin.

They needed a scorecard playoff after tying the second-place team of Neola Raasch, Helen Raasch, Renee Rivard and JeEllen Reeck.

Whitefish men

Bob Beatty, Jim Rauenhorst, Greg Johnson and Hank Duitsman captured the team title in the Sept. 13 Whitefish men's league event.

Finishing second in the one best gross score/one best net score was Arlen Stensby, Sam Kantos, Rocky Wilske and Joe Fetter.

Darrell Swanson, Mike Einan, Greg Lindahl and Warren Kleinsasser finished third.

Longest putts were drained by Sam Kantos and Jim Rauenhorst. Rauenhorst and Jim Thompson were closest to the pin winners.

Whitefish women

Rox Thompson shot a 36 to win the first flight in the net Ts and Fs event Sept. 14 for the Whitefish women's 18-hole league.

Maxine Riches shot a 37 to place second with Susan Walstrom winning a tiebreaker to claim third.

Nancy Schmidt captured the second flight with a net 33. Barb Holubar finished second and Susan Finley, who also needed a tiebreaker, finished third.

Judy Eastbrook posted a net 29 for the third flight title. Darlene Bonnema and Cheryl Stansfield both shot 33s and after a tiebreaker finished second and third, respectively.

Eastwood and Nancy Schmidt each shot net 65s for the low round of the day with Mimi Swanson carding a 69 and Barb Holubar a 70.

Holubar made the longest putt and Riches was closest to the pin. Long drives went to Deb Enger, Swanson and Carol Germainn.

Enger, Holubar and Swanson made birdies, while Walstrom carded three birdies.

Holes-in-one

James Smyth, Ballynahinch, County Down, Northern Ireland, aced the 132-yard second hole at The Classic at Madden's Sept. 14 using an 8 iron.

Chad Kuechle, Long Lake, aced the 148-yard 13th hole at The Preserve at Grand View Lodge Sept. 18 using a 9-iron.

Upcoming events

Sept. 21 Nisswa Chamber's Pretty Good Golf tournament - The Pines at Grand View Lodge

Sept. 24: 12th annual Gary Stiner Ironman Classic - Emily Greens

Sept. 24-25: Fish and Golf Tournament - Grand View Lodge

Sept. 24-25: Greater Whitefish Scramble - Whitefish Golf Club

Sept. 25: Ruttyuna - Cuyuna Rolling Hills

Sept. 25: Classic 6-6-6 Shootout - The Classic at Madden's

Oct. 1: Inaugural End of Year tournament - Pine Ridge

Oct. 2-3: Great Northern Couples Shootout - Grand View Lodge

Oct. 8: Billy Goat Open - Cuyuna Rolling Hills

Oct. 8: Golftoberfest Party - Grand View Lodge

Oct. 8: Chilly Open - Madden's PIne Beach West

Oct. 9: Legacy 1 Person scramble - Cragun's Legacy Courses

Oct. 15-16: Ironman tournament - Grand View Lodge

Oct. 16: Chili Dip Challenge - Whitefish Golf Club