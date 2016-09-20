High School Volleyball: W-DC coach attains 500th victory

WADENA—When Wadena-Deer Creek defeated the Anoka Tornadoes to win the Big Lake Tournament Saturday, Wolverines head coach Sue Volkmann became the 19th member of the Minnesota High School Volleyball Coaches 500-Win Club.

In her 26th year as W-DC's head coach, Volkmann has spent her entire career at W-DC and Deer Creek.

At Big Lake, the Wolverines improved to 12-3 overall. They split pool play defeating Chisago Lakes 2-0 before losing to Anoka 2-0. In bracket play. WDC beat Minneapolis Henry and Big Lake to set up a rematch with the Tornadoes. In the final, the Wolverines blanked Class 3A Anoka 2-0 to hand the Tornadoes just their second loss of the year.

Volkmann is a graduate of Wadena High School and the University of North Dakota. Her coaching career includes 12 conference championships, nine section final appearances and four state tournaments. In 2010, she guided the Wolverines to a 33-0 season and they captured the Class 2A state title without losing a set.

W-DC travels to New York Mills for a 7:30 p.m. Park Region Conference match.