Area Volleyball: Pillager posts win over S-M

PILLAGER—Kaitlyn Luksik tallied 10 kills and 10 digs during the Pillager Huskies 3-0 win over the Staples-Motley Cardinals Tuesday.

Tricia Engholm recorded 23 set assists and Hailea Books 18 digs for the Huskies.

S-M's Mackenzie Zetah and Paige Kittelson each registered five kills.

Staples-Motley 22 16 16

Pillager 25 25 25

Pillager statistics

Maggie Schmit 1 ace, 4 set assists

Kaitlyn Luksik 1 ace, 10 kills, 10 digs

Tricia Engholm 1 ace, 1 kill, 1 block, 23 set assists, 7 digs

Kassie Gardner 3 aces, 7 kills, 9 digs

Jordan Forsberg 7 kills, 1 block, 7 digs

Julia Johnson 1 kill, 1 set assist

Samantha Thomas 5 kills, 1 block

Hailea Books 1 ace, 18 digs

Overall: P 3-3. Next: Pillager hosts Henning 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Staples-Motley statistics

Ashley Vasquez 1 dig, 1 set assist, 3 kills

Mardi Opheim 7 digs, 3 set assists, 1 block

Paige Kittelson 1 ace serve, 6 digs, 5 kills

Camryn Banaka 1 ace serve, 3 digs, 12 set assists, 1 kill

Mackenzie Zetah 10 digs, 1 set assist, 5 kills, 2 blocks

Alex Davis 1 kill

Taylor Heldman 2 digs, 4 kills

Jenna Trantina 2 digs

Chelsea Nanik 5 digs, 1 set assist, 2 kills

Overall: SM 3-10. Next: Staples-Motley hosts Pequot Lakes 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Pequot Lakes 3, Sebeka 2

PEQUOT LAKES—Corina Ruud smashed 20 kills to lead the Pequot Lakes Patriots to a 3-2 win over the Sebeka Trojans Tuesday.

Quinn Kratochvil added 49 set assists, 18 digs, four ace serves and three kills for the Patriots.

Sebeka 25 22 25 18 11

Pequot Lakes 22 25 20 25 15

Pequot Lakes statistics

Emily Stevens 1 set assists, 1 kills, 25 digs

Taya Salminen 2 ace serves, 16 digs

Quinn Kratochvil 49 set assists, 3 kills, 4 ace serves, 18 digs

Karli Skog 1 set assist, 10 kills, 2 ace serves, 2 blocks, 12 digs

Sannah Lohmiller 1 set assist, 2 digs

Corina Ruud 20 kills, 1 block, 1 dig

Clare Ganley 14 kills, 2 ace serves, 22 digs

Samantha Littman 1 set assist, 7 kills, 1 ace serve, 3 blocks, 3 digs

Britt Kratochvil 8 kills, 7 digs

Overall: PL 8-3. Next: Pequot Lakes at Staples-Motley 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Pierz 3, Foley 2

FOLEY—Kacy Broschofsky and Kylie Porter each contributed 11 kills for the Pierz Pioneers who defeated the Foley Falcons 3-2 in a non-conference match Tuesday.

Pierz won the first two game 26-24 and 25-13 before losing the next two 25-21 and 25-11 and then coming back to win 15-11.

Kelsi Stuckmayer led the defense with 16 digs and BreAnna Hopkins was credited with 21 set assists.

Foley 24 13 25 25 11

Pierz 26 25 21 17 15

Pierz statistics

Kelsi Stuckmayer 1 kill, 1 set assist, 16 digs

Cassie Smieja 6 kills, 2 blocks

Hannah Kahl 1 ace serve, 5 digs

Rebecca Athman 2 ace serves, 4 kills, 1 block, 8 digs

Taylor Kimman 3 kills

Jade Porter 2 kills, 2 digs

Kylie Porter 1 ace serve, 11 kills, 12 set assists, 3 digs

BreAnna Hopkins 2 kills, 1 block, 21 set assists, 8 digs

Claire Reardon 1 ace serve, 5 digs

Kacy Broschofsky 11 kills, 4 blocks

Overall: Prz 12-4. Next: Pierz hosts Eden Valley-Watkins 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

Pine River-Backus 3, Bertha-Hewitt 0

PINE RIVER—Miah Hansen set the pace for the Pine River-Backus net game with eight kills and two blocks in the Tigers 3-0 win over the Bertha-Hewitt Bears Tuesday.

Annie Semmler tipped 20 set assists for the 11-4 Tigers.

Bertha-Hewitt 14 14 14

Pine River-Backus 25 25 25

Pine River-Backus statistics

Annie Semmler 20 set assists, 1 dig, 3 kills, 3 blocks, 1 ace serve

Gabby Rainwater 5 digs, 5 kills, 2 ace serves

Bailey Wynn 5 digs, 6 kills, 1 block, 3 ace serves

Ellie Smith 1 dig

Anna Felthous 1 block

Miah Hansen 2 digs, 8 kills, 2 blocks, 2 ace serves

Olivia Adkins 1 kill

Alyssa Semmler 6 kills, 2 blocks

Shelby Adkins 8 digs, 1 set assist

Riley Hirschey 2 digs

Overall: PRB 11-4. Next: Pine River-Backus vs. Northome/Kelliher at Northome 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Wadena-Deer Creek 3, Detroit Lakes 1

WADENA—Casey Volkmann collected 20 kills and 14 digs for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines in their 3-1 win over the Detroit Lakes Lakers Tuesday.

W-DC's Ellie Miron recorded 11 kills and Ashley Adams added 34 set assists.

Detroit Lakes 20 20 25 16

Wadena-Deer Creek 25 25 16 25

Wadena-Deer Creek statistics

Mackenzie Carsten 2 digs, 1 ace serve

Aly Daigneault 7 kills, 3 blocks, 1 dig

Lila Lohmiller 16 digs

Ashley Adams 1 block, 34 set assists, 6 digs

Kennedy Gravelle 8 kills, 1 block, 2 digs

Kyla Ness 10 digs, 3 ace serves

Katlyn Heaton 10 digs

Casey Volkmann 20 kills, 1 block, 14 digs, 1 ace serve

Ellie Miron 11 kills, 2 blocks, 4 digs

Kylee Hopp 1 kill, 1 block, 3 digs

Overall: WDC 13-3. Next: Wadena-Deer Creek at New York Mills 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Albany 3, Little Falls 0

ALBANY—Sydney Berg tallied 15 kills during the Little Falls Flyers 3-0 Granite Ridge Conference loss to the Albany Huskies Tuesday.

Allie Steinmetz added 14 digs for the Flyers.

Albany 25 25 25

Little Falls 14 19 15

Little Falls statistics

Rachel Tembreull 6 set assists, 1 ace, 3 digs

Sydney Berg 15 kills, 5 digs

Abi Miller 2 digs

Kailee Hanfler 3 kills, 1 dig

Kailey Ginter 5 set assists, 1 dig

Sophia Sowada 2 kills, 2 digs

Terra Motschke 2 kills, 8 digs

Kacy Steinmetz 9 set assists, 3 digs

Allie Steinmetz 14 digs

MacKenzie Jendro 3 kills, 1 ace, 4 digs

Conference: LF 0-4. Overall: LF 0-10. Next: Little Falls at Dassel-Cokato tournament 10 a.m. Saturday.