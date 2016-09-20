Area Volleyball: Sauk Rapids downs Warriors 3-1
SAUK RAPIDS—Courtney Russell tallied 18 kills and 16 digs during the Brainerd Warriors 3-1 Central Lakes Conference loss to the Sauk Rapids Storm Tuesday.
Cara Helgeson added 32 set assists for the Warriors and Kaylee Johnson 26 digs.
"Even though we lost, I couldn't be prouder of my girls," said Warriors head coach Jared Diem. "We, as coaches, have been preaching development and game-to-game improvement all season. Tonight we took a big step forward.
"We are the shortest team in the section, which makes things very difficult defensively and tonight our defense played so hard regardless. Sammie Moser and Kaylee Johnson played the ball well and Kimmy Hall, our new varsity defensive specialist, had some big digs tonight. Russell was dominate and Cara was relentless at tracking down bad passes."
"Even though we lost, it was a big win for us confidence wise."
Sauk Rapids 17 25 25 28
Brainerd 25 18 18 26
Brainerd statistics
Sammie Moser 8 digs
Kimmy Hall 6 digs
Kaylee Johnson 26 digs
Cara Helgeson 3 digs, .5 blocks, 32 set assists
Lillee Hardee 2 kills, 2 blocks
Kelsey Stroot 1 kill, 4 digs, 1 block
Kealy Johnson 5 kills, 1 dig
Ellie Peabody 1 ace, 3 digs
Courtney Russell 18 kills, 1 ace, 16 digs, .5 blocks
Avery Eckman 6 kills, 3 digs, 1 block
Conference: Brd 1-5. Overall: Brd 4-13. Next: Brainerd hosts Willmar 7 p.m. Thursday.