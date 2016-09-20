Area Volleyball: Sauk Rapids downs Warriors 3-1

SAUK RAPIDS—Courtney Russell tallied 18 kills and 16 digs during the Brainerd Warriors 3-1 Central Lakes Conference loss to the Sauk Rapids Storm Tuesday.

Cara Helgeson added 32 set assists for the Warriors and Kaylee Johnson 26 digs.

"Even though we lost, I couldn't be prouder of my girls," said Warriors head coach Jared Diem. "We, as coaches, have been preaching development and game-to-game improvement all season. Tonight we took a big step forward.

"We are the shortest team in the section, which makes things very difficult defensively and tonight our defense played so hard regardless. Sammie Moser and Kaylee Johnson played the ball well and Kimmy Hall, our new varsity defensive specialist, had some big digs tonight. Russell was dominate and Cara was relentless at tracking down bad passes."

"Even though we lost, it was a big win for us confidence wise."

Sauk Rapids 17 25 25 28

Brainerd 25 18 18 26

Brainerd statistics

Sammie Moser 8 digs

Kimmy Hall 6 digs

Kaylee Johnson 26 digs

Cara Helgeson 3 digs, .5 blocks, 32 set assists

Lillee Hardee 2 kills, 2 blocks

Kelsey Stroot 1 kill, 4 digs, 1 block

Kealy Johnson 5 kills, 1 dig

Ellie Peabody 1 ace, 3 digs

Courtney Russell 18 kills, 1 ace, 16 digs, .5 blocks

Avery Eckman 6 kills, 3 digs, 1 block

Conference: Brd 1-5. Overall: Brd 4-13. Next: Brainerd hosts Willmar 7 p.m. Thursday.