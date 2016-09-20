Area Girls Soccer: Thielman, Flyers shutout Zimmerman

ZIMMERMAN—Keeper Lauren Thielman rejected the only six shots she faced to register a clean sheet in the Little Falls Flyers 3-0 Granite Ridge Conference win over Zimmerman Tuesday.

The Flyers managed just nine shots on goal, but three of them found the back of the net.

Aria Kapsner tallied the lone first half goal and Leah Krupke scored both second half goals in the final five minutes, assisted both times by Rachel Gold. Krupke's goals were the first of her varsity career.

The shutout brought the Flyers down to 0.8 average goals allowed for the season, best in the Granite Ridge Conference and Section 8A.

Little Falls 1 2—3

Zimmerman 0 0—0

First half: LF-Aria Kapsner

Second half: LF-Leah Krupke (Rachel Gold); LF-Krupke (Gold)

Shots on goal: LF 9, Z 6

Goalkeepers: LF-Lauren Thielman (6 saves)

Conference: LF 3-1. Overall: LF 4-3. Next: Little Falls at Becker 7 p.m. Thursday.