Area Cross Country: Fitzer paces Pequot boys to first

BAGLEY—Tony Fitzer placed second and was joined on the podium by Reid Pierzinski, who finished fourth, and fifth-place Jacob Tschida to lead the Pequot Lakes Patriot boys to victory in Tuesday's Bagley Invitational.

The Patriot girls finished second and were paced by Grace McGuire's seventh-place finish and Sunshine Langworth, who was eighth.

Seth Lemieur placed 13th to lead the Crosby-Ironton boys to fifth, while the girls finished 12th

The Wadena-Deer Creek boys were eighth led by Noah Ross in 19th place and the Wolverine girls finished 10th.

The Pine River-Backus boys placed 11th place and the PR-B girls were 13th.

Boys results

Team scores: 1-Pequot Lakes 38, 2-Ada-Borup-Norman 93, 3-Dilworth-Glydon-Felton 96, 4-International Falls 152, 5-Crosby-Ironton 157, 6-Hawley 188, 7-Thief River Falls 201, 8-Wadena-Deer Creek 230, 9-United North Central 235, 10-Roseau 247, 11-Pine River-Backus 251, 12-Park Rapids 263, 13-Perham 312, 14-Warroad 328, 15-Lake Park-Audubon 382, 16-Bagley 392, inc-6 teams

Individual winner: Christian Sterton (Ada-Borup-Norman) 16:54

Crosby-Ironton results: 13-Seth Lemieur 17:57.1, 33-Tucker Ringhand 18:39.7, 40-Griffin Severson 18:45.1, 49-Ethan Cady 19:03.9, 50-Sam Roberts 19:04.2, 60-Elijah Severson 19:30.1, 117-Sam Smith 2:23.9

Pequot Lakes results: 2-Tony Fitzer 17:01.8, 4-Reid Pierzinski 17:22.8, 5-Jacob Tschida 17:26.4, 17-Karl Brine-Doyle 18:07.9, 18-Marty Fitzer 18:08.024-Russell Pierzinski 18:29.5, 38-Cody Huss 18:43.3

Pine River-Backus results: 18-Luke Downing 18:19, 31-Torry Hirschey 18:42, 60-Luke Sechser 19:42, 69-Nick Ackerman 19:55, 73-Josh Sechser 20:06, 92-Marcus Loukinen 21:26, 99-Jason Cadwell 22:03

Wadena-Deer Creek results: 19-Noah Ross 18:10.2, 32-Bereket Loer 18:38.5, 44-Lucas Hinojos 18:52.8, 70-Isaac Hale 19:47.4, 96-Isaac Ries 20:43.4, 108-Wyatt Peterson 21:53.6,

Girls results

Team scores: 1-Pelican Rapids 53, 2-Pequot Lakes 84, 3-United North Central 88. 4-East Grand Forks 102, 5-Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 146, 6-Warroad 160, 7-Thief River Falls 191, 8-International Falls 199, 9-Rosea 228, 10 Wadena-Deer Creek 229, 11-Perham 247, 12-Crosby-Ironton 268, 13-Pine River-Backus 304, inc-6 teams

Individual winner: Lydia Kantonen (Park Rapids) 19:23

Crosby-Ironton results: 35-Karli Nixon 22:42.7, 36-Ella Dwyer 22:50.3, 74-Miranda Berg 25:35.7, 76-Anna Bostrom 25:51.5, 87-Megan Erickson 30:35.0

Pequot Lakes results: 7-Grace McGuire 20:29.9, 8-Sunshine Langworthy 20:31.7, 16-Kristin Skog 21:07.1, 33-Cassidy Chaney 22:35.5, 41-Jannah Hall 23:15.3, 57-Rachel Friberg 24:57.7, 79-Eloise Gitchell 26:14.2

Pine River-Backus results: 32- Sidney Lodge 22:32, 63-Alexander Hoopman 24:40, 78-Shayna Moore 26:06, 86-Laura Oates 30:23, 88-Isabella Netland 31:08

Wadena-Deer Creek results: 43-Abby Motschenbacher 23:19.2, 54-Samantha Malone 24:00.7, 58-Eve Collins 24:11.5, 68-Elissa Ikola 25:11.8, Mackenzie Salge 27:21.4

Next: Pequot Lakes, Staples-Motley, Wadena-Deer Creek at Milaca Invite 10 a.m. Saturday. Pine River-Backus at Pillager 4 p.m. Thursday at Maddens. Crosby-Ironton at Pelican Rapids Sept. 29.