Area Girls Tennis: Gobblers sweep Mora

MORA—Lydia Browning needed three sets, but captured a 6-0, 4-6, 6-2 at No. 1 singles to pace the Aitkin Gobblers to a 7-0 Granite Ridge Conference win over Mora Tuesday.

Aitkin's No. 2 and 3 doubles teams lost just one game on their way to wins.

Aitkin 7, Mora 0

Singles

No. 1: Lydia Browning (A) def. Taylor Neil 6-0, 4-6, 6-2

No. 2: Brynn Wilson (A) def. Morgan Breittingen 6-3, 6-0

No. 3: Nikki Courtemanche (A) def. Ann Marie Oberg 6-2, 6-2

No. 4: Amber Kuhlmann (A) def. Grace Harmon 6-2, 6-1

Doubles

No. 1: Bethany Kinzer-Grace Liljenquist (A) def. Theja Ingebrand-Jordan Horning 6-4, 6-3

No. 2: Angel Beaufeaux-Heather Gaulke (A) def. Kelsey Reynolds-Ada Krueger 6-0, 6-1

No. 3: Mikaela Justen-Annie Courtemanche (A) def. Tori Dion-Val Horning 6-0, 6-1

Conference: A 2-5. Overall: A 9-7. Next: Aitkin at Little Falls 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Staples-Motley Triangular

STAPLES—Izabella Edin didn't drop a game to finish 2-0 for Staples-Motley to help the Cardinals win both their matches at a Mid-State Conference triangular Tuesday.

S-M swept the doubles matches in beating the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines 6-1 and the Crosby-Ironton Rangers 7-0.

W-DC, which saw Lindy Jones finish 2-0, beat Crosby-Ironton 6-1.

Team scores

SM 7, C-I 0

SM 6, WDC 1

WDC 6, C-I 1

C-I Singles

No. 1: Shelain Lewis 0-2

No. 2: Kalina Spalj 0-2

No. 3: Jordyan Millsop 0-2

No. 4: Annika Severson 0-2

C-I Doubles

No. 1: Sage Stangel-Katelyn Norwood 0-2

No. 2: Hillary Holmvig-Whitney Haukos 0-2

No. 3: Kyja Lindahl-Megan Nephew 1-1

Conference: C-I . Overall: C-I . Next: Crosby-Ironton at Pequot Lakes 4 p.m. Thursday.

SM Singles

No. 1: Izabella Edin 2-0

No. 2: Kelsi Peterson 1-0, Ashley Smith 0-1

No. 3: Kelsie Weite 1-0, Kelsi Peterson 1-0

No. 4: Sam Schimpp 2-0

SM Doubles

No. 1: Lexi Johnson-Claire Wolhowe 2-0

No. 2: Katie Benson-Ashley Smith 1-0, Katie Benson Kelsie Weite 1-0

No. 3: Bryn Williams-Anna Willgohs 2-0

Conference: SM . Overall: SM . Next: Staples-Motley at Litchfield Invite 9 a.m. Saturday.

WDC Singles

No. 1: Abby Westrum 1-1

No. 2: Lindy Jones 2-0

No. 3: Madison Parker 1-1

No. 4: Corra Endres 1-0, Kaitlynn Lane 1-0

WDC Doubles

No. 1: Jess Rondestvedt-McKayla Woods 1-1

No. 2: Sarah Moen-Kate Schmidt 1-1

No. 3: Kaitlynn Lane-Amber Moen 0-1, Amber Moen-Corra Endres 0-1

Conference: WDC . Overall: WDC . Next: Osakis at Wadena-Deer Creek 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Pine City 6, Little Falls 1

LITTLE FALLS—Grace Schulte and Arielle Emerson were the lone winners for the Little Falls Flyers in their 6-1 Granite Ridge Conference loss to the Pine City Dragons Tuesday.

Pine City 6, Little Falls 1

Singles

No. 1:Natalie Cahill (PC) def Angela Meschke 6-2, 6-3

No. 2: Lydia Adams (PC) def Lydia Lange 6-1, 6-1

No. 3: Anna Miller (PC) def Sadie Sue Houdek 6-1, 6-1

No. 4: Katie Miller (PC) def Emily Orr 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1: Grace Schulte-Arielle Emerson (LF) def Raven Rarick-Ali Brown 7-5, 6-3

No. 2: Caitlyn Furber-Melinda Rydberg (PC) def Kristen Athmann-Madeline Wright 6-3, 6-1

No. 3: Elizabeth Cahill-Emily Carpenter (PC) def Tamara Rhames-Mikayla Geise 6-4, 6-0

Next: Aitkin at Little Falls 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Becker 5, Pierz 2

BECKER—Abby Athman at No. 2 singles and Tori Fleischhacker and Magen Langer at No. 2 doubles captured wins for the Pierz Pioneers in a 5-2 Granite Ridge Conference loss to the Becker Bulldogs Tuesday.

Becker 5, Pierz 2

Singles

No. 1: Taylor Pawlicki (B) def. Becky Langer 6-0, 6-1

No. 2: Abby Athman (P) def. Anna Ritchie 7-5, 6-4

No. 3: Blair Pappenfus (B) def. KAlyn Gritzmacher 6-0, 6-4

No. 4: Courtney Nuest (B) def. Abby Andrea 6-2, 6-4

Doubles

No. 1: Megan Nelson-Hannah Bengston (B) def. Brittney Boser-Hannah Andrea 6-2, 6-4

No. 2: Tori Fleischhacker-Magen Langer (P) def. Ally Kangus-Payton Berstrom 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 10-8

No. 3: Emily Kotten-Alayna Lindquist (B) def. Anessa Leidenfrost-Avy Lease 6-4, 6-1

Next: Pierz at Foley 4:30 p.m. Thursday.