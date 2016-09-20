Girls Tennis: Warriors win fifth straight

COLD SPRING—Kennedy Rusk and Britney Fletcher defeated their No. 1 doubles opponent 6-0, 6-0 during the Brainerd Warriors 6-1 Central Lakes Conference win over the Rocori Spartans Tuesday.

Brainerd has won five meets in a row.

The Warriors' annual "Fill the Hill" meet will be 4:30 p.m. Thursday against St. Cloud Apollo. Fans are encouraged to head to the hill adjacent to the Brainerd High School tennis courts to support the Warriors. Free popcorn will be available for fans.

Junior varsity winners were Audrey Collins and Peyton McConkey in singles, while doubles winners were Emily Price, Nicole Rud, Maria Bell, Macy Peterson, Elizabeth Eigen, Amber Britton, Lily Plestad, Hannah Trtanj, Victoria Vesely, Katelyn Tix and Eva Dabill.

Brainerd 6, Rocori 1

Singles

No. 1: Brynn Sauer (R) def Rayge Fitterer 7-5, 6-3

No. 2: Libby Kurtzman (B) def Amy Bertram 6-4, 6-1

No. 3: Kate Kurtzman (B) def Abby Kaluza 6-2, 6-2

No. 4: Kiera Schweitzberger (B) def Megan Kalthoff 6-2, 6-3

Doubles

No. 1: Kennedy Rusk-Britney Fletcher (B) def Carly Reitmeier-Hailey Torborg 6-0, 6-0

No. 2: Sydney Stock-Taya Person (B) def Amanda Molitor 6-1, 6-3

No. 3: Jaycie Hinrichs-Hannah Rud (B) def Drew Jokela-Amanda Schroden 6-7, 6-3, 6-3

Conference: B 5-2. Overall: B 14-3. Next: St. Cloud Apollo at Brainerd 4:30 p.m. Thursday.