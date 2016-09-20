Area Boys Soccer: Beam shines bright against Lakers

BELLE PRAIRIE—Sam Beam recorded a hat trick and added an assist for the Little Falls Flyers in their 5-2 Granite Ridge Conference win over the Minnewaska Lakers Tuesday.

Mitchell Hanowski collected two assists for Little Falls, which snapped a four-game losing streak.

Other Flyer goals were scored by Oscar Norgren and Michael Hanowski.

Minnewaska 0 2—2

Little Falls 2 3—5

First half: LF-Sam Beam (Mitchell Holtz) 13:25, LF-Oscar Norgren (Holtz) 23:20

Second half: LF-Michael Hanowski (Beam) 51:11, M-Jake Peters 52:43, M-Peters (Chris Claussen) 55:31, LF-Sam Beam 61:36, LF-Beam 67:07

Shots on goal: M 6, LF 9

Goalkeepers: M-Carter Westberg (4 saves); LF- Adam Beack (4 saves)

Conference: LF 1-3. Overall: LF 2-5. Next: Becker vs. Little Falls at Belle Prairie 5 p.m. Thursday.