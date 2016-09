Central Lakes Conference: Three Warriors honored

Three Brainerd Warriors were honored by the Central Lakes Conference as performers of the week ending Sept. 17.

Sophomore Abby Pohlkamp was the girls soccer defensive performer of the week for limiting shots and stopping counter attacks.

Senior Kennedy Rusk and sophomore Britney Fletcher were the doubles performers of the week after going 3-1 last week at No. 1 doubles including a win over St. Cloud Tech.