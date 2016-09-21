Sports boosters luncheon Thursday at Blue Room

The weekly Brainerd Sports Boosters Club luncheon is scheduled Thursday at the Blue Room, 219 S. 9th St., Brainerd.

Lunch begins at noon and the program at 12:20 p.m. The program this week is girls tennis.

Swimmer Julia Wallace is the Warrior Athlete of the Week.

The boosters are offering lunch cards again this year. Purchase a $100 lunch card at Thursday's lunch. The $11 fee includes meal, beverage and tip or attend the program only at no cost.

For more information about the boosters and their upcoming events visit www.brainerdsportsboosters.org.