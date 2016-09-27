John "Jack" Kirrane Jr., the captain of the United States' gold medal-winning hockey team in the 1960 Winter Olympics, has died. He was 88.

Kirrane reportedly died due to complications from Alzheimer's disease. The Brooklyn, Mass., native died Sunday at a care facility in Quincy.

Kirrane was a 31-year-old defenseman when the U.S. surprisingly won the gold medal in the 1960 Games at Squaw Valley. It marked the first time the Americans won gold in Olympic hockey competition.

The squad became the first U.S. team to defeat the Soviet Union when it posted a 3-2 victory to reach the final. In the gold-medal game, the Americans rolled to a 9-4 victory over Czechoslovakia.

It took 20 years for the United States to win the gold again when the famed "Miracle on Ice" group won at Lake Placid, N.Y.

Kirrane also played in the 1948 Olympics and is a member of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame.

The Sports Xchange