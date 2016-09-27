Area Boys Soccer: Flyers continue to roll

MELROSE—Sam Beam scored the go-ahead goal for the Little Falls Flyers in their 3-1 Granite Ridge Conference win over the Melrose Dutchmen Tuesday.

Nicholas Durfee and Abdulrahman Abdulrahman each recorded a goal for the Flyers, who improved to 3-0-1 in their last three games.

LF's Lukas Schmitz-Peiffer tallied two assists and goalkeeper Adam Beack stopped eight shots from the Dutchmen, who beat the Flyers 2-1 Sept. 8.

Melrose 0 1-- 1

Little Falls 0 3-- 3

Second half: M-Francisco Cervantes 41:48, LF-Nicholas Durfee (Lukas Schmitz-Peiffer) 49:00, LF-Sam Beam (Lukas Schmitz-Peiffer) 57:27, LF-Abdulrahman Abdulrahman 74:53

Shots on goal: LF 14, M 9

Goalkeepers: LF- Adam Beack (8 saves)

Conference: LF 2-3-1. Overall: LF 4-5-1. Next: Little Falls hosts St. John's Prep 5 p.m. Thursday.