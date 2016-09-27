Area Girls Soccer: Flyers dominate Melrose again

BELLE PRAIRIE—Rachel Gold and Chelsea Moran each scored two goals and assisted on another goal during the Little Falls Flyers 6-1 Granite Ridge Conference win over the Melrose Dutchmen Tuesday.

Aria Kapsner tallied two goals for the Flyers.

Little Falls outscored Melrose 14-1 this season as it dominated Melrose 8-0 Sept. 8.

Melrose 1 0—1

Little Falls 3 3—6

First half: Melrose; LF-Chelsea Moran (PK); LF-Aria Kapsner; LF-Kapsner

Second half: LF-Moran (Rachel Gold); LF-Gold (Moran); LF-Gold (MiKel Vacek)

Goalkeepers: LF-Jasmine Miller (4 saves)

Conference: LF 4-2. Overall: LF 6-4. Next: Little Falls vs. St. John's Prep at Collegeville 5 p.m. Tuesday.