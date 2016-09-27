Search
    Football: Defense propels Warrior sophomores to victory

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 10:08 p.m.

    The Brainerd Warrior sophomore football team took advantage of six Sauk Rapids-Rice turnovers to defeat the Storm 53-14 Monday at Adamson Field.

    Jayce Schroeder intercepted two passes, Joe Klang intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown, Luke Harting recovered a fumble and Garret Gardiepy recovered a fumble. The Warriors' defense held the Storm to 181 yards of total offense.

    The Warriors' Sam Miller and Joe Klang each scored three touchdowns. Will Lundstrom and Brandon Kramer scored a touchdown apiece. Lundstrom added a 2-point conversion and Zach Henke kicked three extra points.

    Brainerd travels to Moorhead for a 5 p.m. game next Monday.

