Football: Defense propels Warrior sophomores to victory

The Brainerd Warrior sophomore football team took advantage of six Sauk Rapids-Rice turnovers to defeat the Storm 53-14 Monday at Adamson Field.

Jayce Schroeder intercepted two passes, Joe Klang intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown, Luke Harting recovered a fumble and Garret Gardiepy recovered a fumble. The Warriors' defense held the Storm to 181 yards of total offense.

The Warriors' Sam Miller and Joe Klang each scored three touchdowns. Will Lundstrom and Brandon Kramer scored a touchdown apiece. Lundstrom added a 2-point conversion and Zach Henke kicked three extra points.

Brainerd travels to Moorhead for a 5 p.m. game next Monday.