Boys Soccer: Spuds hang on against Warriors

Aden Davis registered a goal and an assist for the Brainerd Warriors in their 3-2 loss to the Moorhead Spuds Tuesday at Brainerd High School.

Brainerd's Ian Foster scored a goal and Mason Malone tallied an assist.

"We showed up the last 58 minutes," said Brainerd coach Tom Grausam. "We were down 2-0 but we worked our way back to 3-2 and started controlling the ball well in the middle and in their half. Moorhead pressured and we didn't respond well with that during the first half but we turned it out around in the second half after adjustments and we put a good sixty minutes together."

Moorhead 3 0—3

Brainerd 1 1—2

First half: M-Emmanuel Danquah, M-Alhasan Alomar, B-Aden Davis (Mason Wales), M-Suleiman Ali

Second half: B-Ian Foster (Davis)

Shots on goal: Brd 5, M 7

Goalkeepers: Brd-Noah Sundberg (4 saves); M- Carson Kosobud (3 saves)

Overall: Brd 5-6. Next: Brainerd vs. Rocori at Cold Spring 5 p.m. Thursday.