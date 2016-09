Area Volleyball: Verndale storms back to down Tigers

PINE RIVER—Shania Glenz collected 25 kills and 16 digs for the Verndale Pirates, who rallied to win the final three sets in a 3-2 non-conference victory over the Pine River-Backus Tigers Tuesday.

Morgan Glenz added 18 kills and 16 digs and Megan Dougherty had 24 set assists for the 13-5 Pirates.

PR-B was led by Miah Hansen's 27 kills, four blocks and two digs. Annie Semmler added 46 set assists, four kills, three blocks, two ace serves and four digs.

Verndale 20 22 25 25 15

Pine River-Backus 25 25 18 20 11

Pine River-Backus statistics

Annie Semmler 46 set assists, 4 digs, 4 kills, 3 blocks, 2 ace serves

Lindsey Tulenchik 3 digs, 2 kills, 1 block, 1 ace serve

Gabby Rainwater 13 digs, 12 kills, 1 block

Bailey Wynn 9 digs, 7 kills, 2 blocks, 2 ace serves

Anna Felthous 7 kills, 2 blocks, 1 ace serve

Miah Hansen 2 digs, 27 kills, 4 blocks

Shelby Adkins 10 digs, 5 ace serves

Emma Mills 1 kill

Riley Hirschey 3 digs

Overall: PRB 12-5. Next: Clearbrook-Gonvick at Pine River-Backus 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Verndale statistics

Allison Olsson 1 kill, 1 block, 2 digs

Alyssa Thompson 2 kills, .5 block, 6 digs

Shania Glenz 1 ace serve, 25 kills, 1.5 blocks, 1 set assist, 16 digs

Morgan Glenz 18 kills, 17 digs

Katie Johnson 1 block, 5 set assists, 1 did

Haley Stinar 3 ace serves, 15 set assists, 13 digs

Megan Dougherty 1 ace serve, 24 set assists, 7 digs

Alexys Thompson 5 kills, 2 set assists, 2 digs

Molly Brownlow 2 ace serves, 13 digs

Overall: V 13-5. Next: Bertha-Hewitt at Verndale 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Aitkin 3, Isle 0

ISLE—Maggi Fellerman recorded 16 kills and five blocks during the Aitkin Gobblers 3-0 Great River Conference win over the Isle Huskies Tuesday.

Taylor Ehnstrom added 25 set assists for the Gobblers.

Isle 15 25 6

Aitkin 25 27 25

Aitkin statistics

Ally Bright 8 kills

Samantha Stiernagle 7 digs

Taylor Ehnstrom 2 aces, 3 digs, 25 set assists

Maggi Fellerman 16 kills, 5 blocks, 1 ace, 3 digs

Ramsey Moe 3 kills, 1 block, 3 digs

Kaija Davies 4 kills

Kate Kokesh 2 kills

Conference: A 6-1. Overall: A 14-5. Next: Crosby-Ironton at Aitkin 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Pillager 3, Crosby-Ironton 2

PILLAGER—Kaitlyn Luksik compiled 16 digs, 14 kills, 2 ace serves and a block for the Pillager Huskies who eked out a 3-2 victory over the Crosby-Ironton Rangers in a non-conference match Tuesday.

Tricia Engholm contributed 23 set assists, 21 digs and an ace serve for Pillager.

Shyanne Loiland recorded a career-high 26 kills for the Rangers and Sam Gutzman added 28 digs.

Pillager 26 25 23 21 15

Crosby-Ironton 24 18 25 25 13

Crosby-Ironton statistics

Caitlyn Gutzman 6 set assists, 1 ace, 2 digs

Danielle Rydberg 1 block

Heather Jordan

Kylie Monson 10 kills, 22 digs

Jessica Arneson 1 kills, 3 set assists, 2 aces, 5 digs

Shyanne Loiland 26 kills, 2 set assists, 4 digs, 3 blocks

Madison Lattery 3 set assists, 1 dig

Michaela Stangel 6 kills, 2 aces, 17 digs

Jamie Nelson 5 kills, 28 set assists, 3 aces, 16 digs, 2 blocks

Nicki Glomski 2 kills, 1 set assist, 1 block

Ariel Holmes

Sam Gutzman 3 aces, 28 digs

Overall: C-I 11-4. Next: Crosby-Ironton at Aitkin 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Pillager statistics

Kaitlyn Luksik 2 ace serves, 14 kills, 1 block, 16 digs

Tricia Engholm 1 ace serve, 23 set assists, 21 digs

Kassie Gardner 1 ace serve, 7 kills, 1 block, 12 digs

Jordan Forsberg 2 ace serves, 1 kills, 2 set assists, 18 digs

Julia Johnson 4 kills, 1 block, 1 set assist

Samantha Thomas 4 ace serves, 4 kills, 2 digs

Hailea Books 1 kill, 1 set assist, 25 didgs

Overall: P 8-5. Next: Wadena-Deer Creek at Pillager 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Foley 3, Little Falls 1

FOLEY—Sydney Berg tallied 16 kills and 15 digs during the Little Falls Flyers 3-1 Granite Ridge Conference loss to the Foley Falcons Tuesday.

Foley 25 19 25 26

Little Falls 19 25 18 24

Little Falls statistics

Rachel Tembreull 3 kills, 2 set assists, 1 dig

Sydney Berg 16 kills, 15 digs

Abi Miller 6 digs

Kailee Hanfler 1 dig

Mackenzie Jendro 7 kills, 1 set assist

Kailey Ginter 8 set assists, 3 digs

Terra Motschke 9 kills, 1 ace, 19 digs

Kacy Steinmetz 13 set assists, 4 digs

Conference: LF 0-5. Overall: LF 1-14. Next: Milaca at Little Falls 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

Park Rapids 3, Pequot Lakes 0

PEQUOT LAKES—Karli Skog turned in nine kills, six digs, two blocks and an ace serve for the Pequot Lakes Patriots in their 3-0 Mid-State Conference loss to the Park Rapids Panthers Tuesday.

Quinn Kratochvil added 21 set assists, two kills, two digs, a block and an ace serve.

Park Rapids 25 25 25

Pequot Lakes 14 22 21

Pequot Lakes statistics

Emily Stevens 4 digs

Quinn Kratochvil 21 set assists, 2 kills, 1 ace serve, 1 block, 2 digs

Mariah Rickard 2 digs

Karli Skog 1 set assists, 9 kills, 1 ace serve, 2 blocks, 6 digs

Sannah Lohmiller 2 kills, 1 ace serve, 1 block, 3 digs

Clare Ganley 2 set assists, 8 kills, 1 ace serve, 6 digs

Samantha Littman 4 kills, 1 ace serve, 6 digs

Britt Kratochvil 1 set assist, 3 kills, 2 blocks, 7 digs

Conference: PL 1-1. Overall: PL 10-4. Next: Pequot Lakes at Frazee 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Menahga 3, Staples-Motley 0

MENAHGA—Mackenzie Zetah turned in two kills, two blocks and an ace serve for the Staples-Motley Cardinals in a 3-0 non-conference loss to the Menahga Brave Tuesday.

Chelsea Nanik collected 16 digs, two set assists and one kill.

Menahga 25 25 25

Staples-Motley 19 19 15

Staples-Motley statistics

Ashley Vasquez 1 dig, 1 set asist, 2 kills

Mardi Opheim 3 digs, 1 set assist, 3 kills

Paige Kittelson 2 digs, 2 kills

Camryn Banaka 5 digs, 6 set assists

Mackenzie Zetah 1 ace serve, 4 digs, 1 set assist, 2 kills, 2 blocks

Alex Davis 1 ace serve, 1 set assist

Taylor Heldman 2 digs, 2 kills

Jenna Trantina 2 digs

Chelsea Nanik 16 digs, 2 set assists, 1 kill

Overall: SM 4-12. Next: Staples-Motley at Park Rapids 7:30 p.m. Thursday.