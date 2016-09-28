Football: Area youths capture honors in Punt, Pass, Kick
More than 20 area youths participated in the NFL Punt, Pass and Kick competition hosted by the Brainerd Jaycees Sept. 24 at Forestview Middle School in Baxter.
First-place finishers in their respective age groups:
GIRLS
Age 5-7: Abby Hanson, Baxter
Age 10-11: Gabbrielle Eckman, Baxter
Age 14-15: Avery Eckman, Baxter
BOYS
Age 6-7: Archer Eckman, Baxter
Age 8-9: Korde Roseman, Brainerd
Age 10-11: Elijah Elkins, Brainerd
Age 12-13: Marcello Getty, Brainerd
These seven winners move on to sectional competition Oct. 15 at Little Falls. They could qualify for the team championships Nov. 20 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis when the Minnesota Vikings host the Arizona Cardinals.