Football: Area youths capture honors in Punt, Pass, Kick

More than 20 area youths participated in the NFL Punt, Pass and Kick competition hosted by the Brainerd Jaycees Sept. 24 at Forestview Middle School in Baxter.

First-place finishers in their respective age groups:

GIRLS

Age 5-7: Abby Hanson, Baxter

Age 10-11: Gabbrielle Eckman, Baxter

Age 14-15: Avery Eckman, Baxter

BOYS

Age 6-7: Archer Eckman, Baxter

Age 8-9: Korde Roseman, Brainerd

Age 10-11: Elijah Elkins, Brainerd

Age 12-13: Marcello Getty, Brainerd

These seven winners move on to sectional competition Oct. 15 at Little Falls. They could qualify for the team championships Nov. 20 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis when the Minnesota Vikings host the Arizona Cardinals.