    Football: Area youths capture honors in Punt, Pass, Kick

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 10:38 p.m.

    More than 20 area youths participated in the NFL Punt, Pass and Kick competition hosted by the Brainerd Jaycees Sept. 24 at Forestview Middle School in Baxter.

    First-place finishers in their respective age groups:

    GIRLS

    Age 5-7: Abby Hanson, Baxter

    Age 10-11: Gabbrielle Eckman, Baxter

    Age 14-15: Avery Eckman, Baxter

    BOYS

    Age 6-7: Archer Eckman, Baxter

    Age 8-9: Korde Roseman, Brainerd

    Age 10-11: Elijah Elkins, Brainerd

    Age 12-13: Marcello Getty, Brainerd

    These seven winners move on to sectional competition Oct. 15 at Little Falls. They could qualify for the team championships Nov. 20 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis when the Minnesota Vikings host the Arizona Cardinals.

