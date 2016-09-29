NFL: Haeg stands out in first start

Rookie guard Joe Haeg of Lake Shore and North Dakota State made his first NFL start at right guard for the Indianapolis Colts in their 26-22 come-from-behind victory against the San Diego Chargers Sunday.

Haeg played well and continues to earn mention as one of the Colts' best offensive linemen. He moved outside to right tackle in the second half and played there for the rest of the afternoon.

The Colts play the Jacksonville Jaguars in London at 8:30 a.m. Sunday.